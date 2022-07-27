The 5 States Where Workers Are Quitting the Most–and the Least

This year, over 4 million workers have left their jobs each month in the U.S. This isn't expected to cease anytime soon, as many people have decided that now is the time to change industries, while others are opting to take on entrepreneurship and gig work.

According to a new report from WalletHub, these resignation trends vary from state to state, with Alaska having the highest resignation rate in the nation. Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia currently have the lowest quit rates.

Using recent BLS resignation data, WalletHub analyzed states where people are quitting the most and the least. High resignation states have experienced increased inflation rates, some higher than the national average, in the past 12 months, as well as a large number of baby boomers entering retirement. States with the least amount of resignations have a bigger pool of young talent, and more opportunities for remote work, which many professionals and employers find favorable.

"The realization by employees that remote work actually works quite well, after 2 years of perfecting it, along with a tight job market, has led to many employees resisting going back to being in-person on a full-time basis," says Rowena Gray, an economics professor, in the report. "The Delta and Omicron waves of COVID ensured that the delay in returning to offices was sufficiently long that people learned to work more efficiently in the new environment."

Currently, jobs with the most openings and growth opportunities in Alaska are in farming, mining, and extraction, which all require in-person labor. Many industries in the state are also seasonal, with workers taking advantage of the warm summer months to make some quick cash.

Here are the top 5 states where people are leaving their jobs, according to WalletHub:

1. Alaska

Resignation rate (in June 2022): 4.70%

Resignation rate (last 12 months): 4.18%

2. Montana

Resignation rate (in June 2022): 4.00%

Resignation rate (last 12 months): 3.69%

3. Wyoming

Resignation rate (in June 2022): 4.00%

Resignation rate (last 12 months): 3.66%

4. Florida

Resignation rate (in June 2022): 4.20%

Resignation rate (last 12 months): 3.35%

5. Georgia

Resignation rate (in June 2022): 3.70%

Resignation rate (last month): 3.86%

