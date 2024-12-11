The 3 most expensive ZIP codes in every U.S. state—see how yours compares

The priciest ZIP codes in the U.S. are coastal, wealthy enclaves or luxury vacation destinations where homes typically cost more than $4 million, according to a recent RealtyHop report.

Atherton, California, near Stanford University, tops the list as the wealthiest ZIP code in the U.S., with a median home price of $7.75 million, driven by large estates owned by Silicon Valley executives, entertainers and athletes like NBA star Stephen Curry.

Expensive real estate is also prominent in other cities in California, as well as Miami Beach and the Hamptons, where homes routinely sell for millions. Mountain towns such as Aspen, Colorado, and Big Sky, Montana, attract buyers seeking exclusivity and natural beauty.

The median price for the most expensive ZIP code in each state, calculated across all states, is $1.55 million, according to the study. Mississippi stands out as the most affordable state, with median-priced homes in Madison (39110) going for $465,000.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at median listing prices for all types of homes in all ZIP codes in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2024, and Oct. 15, 2024. Any listings with invalid ZIP codes or single-building ZIP codes were excluded from the study.

RealtyHop then ranked the three priciest ZIP codes in each state and district. Here are the top three for each state, listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Mountain Brook, Birmingham (35223): $799,813 Birmingham (35213): $769,900 Orange Beach (36561): $712,943

Alaska

Anchorage (99516): $600,000 Chugiak (99567): $469,000 Eagle River (99577): $452,900

Arizona

Paradise Valley (85253): $2.99 million Scottsdale (85262): $1.5 million DC Ranch, Scottsdale (85255): $1.32 million

Arkansas

Bentonville (72712): $472,500 Little Rock (72223): $465,000 Rogers (72758): $408,403

California

Atherton (94027): $7.75 million Newport Coast (92657): $4.97 million Santa Barbara (93108): $4.85 million

Colorado

Aspen (81611): $3.68 million Snowmass (81654): $3.5 million Telluride (81435): $3.4 million

Connecticut

Greenwich (06830): $2.4 million Riverside (06878): $2.37 million Old Greenwich (06870): $2 million

Delaware

Fenwick Island (19944): $1.33 million Wilmington (19807): $975,000 Bethany Beach (19930): $899,000

Florida

Miami Beach (33109): $6.1 million Boca Grande (33921): $2.69 million Anna Maria (34216): $2.45 million

Georgia

Sea Island (31561): $5.5 million Atlanta (30327): $1.5 million Savannah (31411): $899,000

Hawaii

Kilauea (96754): $3.1 million Honolulu (96821): $2.7 million Haleiwa (96712): $2.6 million

Idaho

Ketchum (83340): $2.15 million Sun Valley (83353): $1.28 million Coolin (83821): $1.16 million

Illinois

Kenilworth (60043): $2.35 million Glencoe (60022): $1.63 million Winnetka (60093): $1.53 million

Indiana

Beverly Shores (46301): $689,400 Zionsville (46077): $639,990 Carmel (46033): $539,900

Iowa

Cumming (50061): $625,000 Arnolds Park (51331): $544,900 Okoboji (51355): $525,483

Kansas

Overland Park (66221): $894,000 Shawnee Mission, Overland Park (66224): $775,000 Leawood (66211): $767,000

Kentucky

Lexington (40510): $729,000 Prospect (40059): $595,000 Bowman Mill Road Rural Historic District, Lexington (40513): $535,000

Louisiana

Milan, New Orleans (70115): $635,000 Lakeview, New Orleans (70124): $542,000 Central Business District, New Orleans (70130): $499,000

Maine

Cumberland Foreside (04110): $942,500 Mount Desert (04660): $910,000 Ogunquit (03907): $897,000

Maryland

Gibson Island (21056): $3.39 million Bethesda (20816): $1.32 million Chevy Chase (20815): $1.25 million

Massachusetts

Prudential, Boston (02199): $3.85 million Nantucket (02554): $3.47 million Weston (02493): $2.7 million

Michigan

Macatawa (49434): $1.62 million Leland (49654): $1.29 million Lakeside (49116): $1.25 million

Minnesota

Minneapolis (55424): $1.12 million Wayzata (55391): $1.1 million Excelsior (55331): $936,145

Mississippi

Madison (39110): $465,000 Oxford (38655): $459,900 Nesbit (38651): $419,000

Missouri

Ladue, Saint Louis (63124): $1.02 million Town & Country, Saint Louis (63131): $925,000 Saint Albans (63073): $869,000

Montana

Big Sky (59716): $2.09 million Gallatin Gateway (59730): $1.95 million Rollins (59931): $1.28 million

Nebraska

Lincoln (68520): $615,000 Lincoln (68532): $579,000 Waterloo (68069): $565,000

Nevada

Glenbrook (89413): $3.4 million Crystal Bay (89402): $2.3 million Incline Village (89451): $1.44 million

New Hampshire

New Castle (03854): $2.3 million Rye (03870): $1.19 million Etna (03750): $1.05 million

New Jersey

Alpine (07620): $4.15 million Deal (07723): $3.3 million Avalon (08202): $3 million

New Mexico

Jaconita, Santa Fe (87506): $1.4 million Lamy (87540): $1.12 million Agua Fria, Santa Fe (87501): $850,000

New York

Sagaponack (11962): $6 million Water Mill (11976): $5.3 million Bridgehampton (11932): $4 million

North Carolina

Wrightsville Beach (28480): $1.55 million Charlotte (28207): $1.45 million Cashiers (28717): $1.43 million

North Dakota

Bismarck (58503): $519,400 Garrison (58540): $475,000 Fargo (58104): $424,900

Ohio

Cincinnati (45243): $1.26 million Gates Mills (44040): $1.02 million Galena (43021): $674,900

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City (73151): $937,500 Arcadia (73007): $573,840 Edmond (73025): $529,900

Oregon

Lake Oswego (97034): $1.38 million Bend (97703): $1.3 million Powell Butte (97753): $1.25 million

Pennsylvania

Gladwyne (19035): $2.23 million Villanova (19085): $1.55 million Haverford (19041): $1.26 million

Rhode Island

Block Island (02807): $2.38 million Jamestown (02835): $1.59 million Little Compton (02837): $995,000

South Carolina

Sullivans Island (29482): $3.3 million Isle of Palms (29451): $1.88 million Charleston (29401): $1.79 million

South Dakota

Nemo (57759): $1.15 million Piedmont (57769): $572,450 Hermosa (57744): $549,000

Tennessee

Arrington (37014): $1.33 million College Grove (37046): $1.3 million Nashville (37215): $1.25 million

Texas

Austin (78746): $2.35 million University Park, Dallas (75225): $2.28 million Highland Park, Dallas (75205): $2.03 million

Utah

Deer Valley, Park City (84060): $2.13 million Kimball Junction, Park City (84098): $1.37 million Alpine (84004): $1.26 million

Vermont

South Woodstock (05071): $1.34 million Stowe (05672): $1.28 million Charlotte (05445): $1.08 million

Virginia

Great Falls (22066): $2.39 million McLean (22101): $2.2 million Arlington (22207): $1.5 million

Washington

Medina (98039): $4.2 million Mercer Island (98040): $2.3 million Bellevue (98004): $1.95 million

Washington, D.C.

Hawthorne (20015): $1.48 million Georgetown (20007): $1.27 million Spring Valley (20016): $1.09 million

West Virginia

Shepherdstown (25443): $562,520 Shenandoah Junction (25442): $557,000 Summit Point (25446): $517,000

Wisconsin

Madison (53726): $895,000 Manitowish Waters (54545): $841,250 Nashotah (53058): $669,000

Wyoming

Teton Village (83025) : $5 million

: $5 million Wilson (83014) : $4.37 million

: $4.37 million Jackson (83001): $2.79 million

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.