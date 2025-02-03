Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

The 2025 Just 100 rankings

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Shibuya crossing in known to be the world’s busiest pedestrian crossing
© Marco Bottigelli | Moment | Getty Images

Just Capital's annual list of America's "most just" companies ranks the Russell 1000 universe using a methodology based on public polling that since 2015 has taken the pulse of nearly 200,000 Americans, asking them to identify and prioritize the issues that they think contribute the most to just business behavior.

To produce the 2025 JUST 100, the research spanned 17 core issues, 88 underlying data points, and five stakeholder groups: workers, communities, shareholders & governance, customers, and the environment.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Financial and professional support for workers, as well as privacy practices and climate efforts, are among the issues where corporate disclosures are analyzed to inform the rankings. According to Just Capital, the top-performing companies across all industries pay workers significantly more than stock market peers, provide more career training, and offer more paid leave. They are also less likely to sell user data and generate revenue with lower carbon emissions profiles.

Full rankings and information for the JUST 100 are available from Just Capital.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us