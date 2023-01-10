The 2023 Just 100 Rankings

Just Capital's annual analysis ranks the largest public companies on issues the American public says in polling are the most important. Paying a fair, living wage (the No. 1 issue); creating jobs in the U.S.; workforce retention and training; ethical leadership; carbon reduction and pollution control, are among the environmental, social and governance factors that helped the nonprofit identify the 100 top-performing companies across all industries for 2023.

The Just 100 methodology evaluates Russell 1000 companies across 20 core issues, five stakeholder groups, and 245 underlying data points. According to Just Capital, on average, companies that make the Just 100 list create more jobs, pay higher wages, provide more career development opportunities and workforce benefits, emit less carbon dioxide, and have higher profit margins and return on equity than their Russell 1000 peers.