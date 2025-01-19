The 15 most expensive U.S. states to retire—No. 1 requires over $2 million in savings

You need to be a millionaire just to cover basic retirement costs in 15 U.S. states, according to a new analysis by GOBankingRates.

The states with the highest retirement expenses tend to also have the highest housing costs, whether it's big-city hubs like New York and California, or Hawaii, where the natural beauty and mild climate attracts numerous retirees.

In fact, Hawaii is the most expensive state to retire in. The cost of essentials — housing, groceries, transportation, utilities and health care — for 25 years adds up to about $2.21 million. That's significantly more than Massachusetts and California, where retirees need around $1.6 million each to get by.

The estimates come from the latest average cost of living data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. After subtracting average Social Security income from the annual expenditures, GOBankingRates divided the remaining amount by 4%, following a common rule of thumb for safely drawing down retirement savings.

The totals represent the bare minimum needed to retire without accounting for other factors like rising inflation, discretionary spending or unexpected expenses.

Here's a look the 15 most expensive states to retire in, ranked by total savings needed:

1. Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $110,921

$110,921 Savings you need to retire: $2,212,084

2. Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $88,268

$88,268 Savings you need to retire: $1,645,764

3. California

Annual cost of living: $86,946

$86,946 Savings you need to retire: $1,612,716

4. Alaska

Annual cost of living: $74,147

$74,147 Savings you need to retire: $1,292,753

5. New York

Annual cost of living: $74,147

$74,147 Savings you need to retire: $1,292,753

6. New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $68,980

$68,980 Savings you need to retire: $1,163,566

7. Vermont

Annual cost of living: $68,559

$68,559 Savings you need to retire: $1,153,051

8. Washington

Annual cost of living: $68,259

$68,259 Savings you need to retire: $1,145,540

9. Maine

Annual cost of living: $68,199

$68,199 Savings you need to retire: $1,144,038

10. Arizona

Annual cost of living: $67,778

$67,778 Savings you need to retire: $1,133,522

11. Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $67,538

$67,538 Savings you need to retire: $1,127,514

12. Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $67,117

$67,117 Savings you need to retire: $1,116,998

13. New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $66,997

$66,997 Savings you need to retire: $1,113,994

14. Oregon

Annual cost of living: $66,096

$66,096 Savings you need to retire: $1,091,462

15. Utah

Annual cost of living: $65,795

$65,795 Savings you need to retire: $1,083,951

