The 10 Most Popular U.S. Locations to Visit This Spring, Based on TikTok Views

As warmer days approach, you might start thinking about your next vacation — and if you're looking for an unexpected gem in the U.S., you might not have to look very far.

On Wednesday, international luggage delivery company MyBaggage published its list of the 10 most popular places in the U.S. to visit this spring, based on a potentially surprising methodology: TikTok views. And for the most part, the winners weren't typical beach destinations in Florida, or tourist attractions in California or New York.

Rather, the list primarily featured locations near mountain ranges, national parks and other natural attractions — mostly in the western and southern U.S. Top of the list, for example, was the Oregon Coast where whale watching is a top attraction: From March until June, people travel from across the world to spot whales migrating north towards Alaska, according to Oregon's Parks and Recreation Department.

To get the list, MyBaggage ran a series of location-based hashtag searches through TikTok, and sorted the results by total views. At the time the report was compiled, videos tagged with #oregoncoast had 254.4 million views on the app, according to MyBaggage. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the No. 2 location on the list, had 71.3 million views, by comparison.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Check out the top 10 for some great ideas on where to potentially travel this spring:

1. Oregon Coast, Oregon

TikTok views: 254.4 million

Average temperature in May 2021, according to Weather Underground: 59 F

In addition to whale watching, the Oregon Coast is an oft-windy shoreline open to the public, with sizable sand dunes and bustling ship harbors.

2. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

TikTok views: 71.3 million

Average temperature in May 2021: 46 F

Jackson Hole is an outdoor adventuring destination for all seasons, from from skiing in the winter to hiking, biking and camping in warmer weather. Travelers have nearby access to two national parks: Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park.

3. Macon, Georgia

TikTok views: 53.7 million

Average temperature in May 2021: 71 F

Located in the geographic center of Georgia, Macon is a convenient stop for travelers making their way through the state. Macon's Amerson River Park is a go-to spot for kayaking and tubing during sunny days, and the city features strawberry patches and peach orchards that start to bloom each spring.

Seanpavonephoto | Istock | Getty Images

4. Texas Hill Country, Texas

TikTok views: 51.3 million

Average temperature in May 2021: 76 F

The Texas Hill Country — otherwise known as the southwestern central area of Texas, west of Austin and north of San Antonio — is a local hub for outdoor activities like tubing, kayaking and hiking. The region also features a variety of local breweries and a surprisingly large number of wineries.

5. Sedona, Arizona

TikTok views: 28.9 million

Average temperature in May 2021: 51 F

Sedona is also known as the Red Rock Country, which — as the name implies — is home to red-rock formations and canyons amongst the desert trails and cacti. The springtime offers visitors a mild temperature to enjoy those red rocks before the heat of summer sets in.

6. Nantucket Island, Massachusetts

TikTok views: 15.8 million

Average temperature in May 2021: 53 F

Located 30 miles off the shore of Cape Cod, Nantucket Island is known for its sandy dunes along the beach. The island is only 14 miles long and 3.5 miles wide, offering a quaint and quiet getaway if you're staying at a local cottage or bed and breakfast. If you stay at one of the island's several resorts, of course, you're bound for a much more elusive and luxurious experience.

7. Garden of the Gods, Colorado

TikTok views: 15.7 million

Average temperature in May 2021: 56 F

The Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a registered National Natural Landmark — a designation from the U.S. National Park Service for sites with special biological and geological qualities. It's home to Pikes Peak, one of the highest points in the U.S. at 14,115 feet of elevation, from which you can see five different life zones — including grassy foothills, mountain ranges and alpine tundra. The park also offers outdoor activities like hiking, biking, rock climbing and guided tours through its massive rock formations.

Ronda Kimbrow Photography | Moment | Getty Images

8. Palm Springs, California

TikTok views: 14.8 million

Average temperature in May 2021: 79 F

Palm Springs is, perhaps, the type of location you'd expect to find on a list like this: Located east of Los Angeles outside the Coachella Valley area, the desert town is known for its shopping district, golf courses, spas and hot springs. It also sits nearby a series of outdoor hiking and biking trails, for anyone who wants to escape the luxury life for an afternoon.

9. The Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Tennessee

TikTok views: 5.2 million

Average temperature in May 2021: 67 F

The Great Smoky Mountains, also a U.S. national park, are a mountain range along the border of North Carolina and Tennessee where visitors can hike, camp, go whitewater rafting and experience remnants of Southern Appalachian mountain culture. It's the country's most-visited national park, according to the National Park Service. The Appalachian Trail also runs through the Great Smoky Mountains, along its way up the East Coast.

10. Port Townsend, Washington

TikTok views: 958,000

Average temperature in May 2021: 54 F

Located roughly two hours north of Seattle, Port Townsend is home to Olympic National Park and multiple state parks. Just across the water from Vancouver, the town offers a local art and theater scene with community theater showings, local art galleries and art museum tours. You can also take a ferry ride to spot a few whales or enjoy the breeze from the ocean.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: Travel will bounce back this year—here’s how you can avoid the escalating costs

For spring break season, here are the top 10 beaches in the U.S. — and in the world