The 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the U.S.

For the third straight year, Atherton, California, is the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. to own a home.

Homes in the exclusive Bay Area town sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, increasing 0.56% from 2021, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The first-place ranking goes back three years to when the annual rankings were first tracked.

Near Stanford University, and home of tech executives and venture capitalists, Atherton has resisted development of multifamily properties, which has kept homes large and exclusive.

In second place is Sagaponack, New York, an enclave of a few hundred residents in the Hamptons, followed by the posh Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. Third place is perhaps the most famous ZIP code in the U.S.: 90210 — namesake of the '90s teen melodrama "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Below are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the country, ranked by median home sale prices:

1. Atherton, California (94027)

Median home sale price in 2022: $9,000,000

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,972,500

3. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,699,500

4. Boston (02199)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,200,000

5. Fisher Island, Florida (33109)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,100,000

6. Water Mill, New York (11976)

Median home sale price in 2022: $5,500,000

7. Montecito, California (93108)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,995,000

8. Ross, California (94957)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,699,500

9. Newport Beach, California (92662)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,674,750

10. Bridgehampton, New York (11932)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,395,000

New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco are some of the richest cities in the world, so it's not surprising that ZIP codes in or near these cities dominate the rankings.

The median home price for the 100 most expensive ZIP codes was $2,749,500 in 2022, an increase of 11.03% from last year, the study says.

To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at prices for all types of homes in all ZIP codes in the country, between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 19, 2022. Listings with invalid ZIP codes, including single-building ZIP codes, were excluded.

Want to earn more and work less? Register for the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from money masters like Kevin O'Leary how you can increase your earning power.

Don't miss: You can retire abroad for less than $2,000 a month in Tokyo, Berlin and these other 8 cities