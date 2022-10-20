The 10 Best U.S. Companies for Work-Life Balance, According to Glassdoor

More than two years after more people started working from home, flexibility remains a highly sought-after benefit among the workforce.

A whopping 94% of people desire a flexible work schedule, according to new research from Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, which surveyed more than 10,000 workers across the globe. Flexibility ranked second only to compensation when it comes to what determines workplace satisfaction.

It's no coincidence, then, that all of the highest-rated companies for work-life balance, according to new research from Glassdoor, are places that have embraced flexible work — whether it's through flextime, remote arrangements, unlimited PTO or other perks.

Glassdoor's analysts read millions of reviews from current and former U.S.-based full-time workers at companies with 1,000 employees or more, between January and September 2022 to determine the ranking.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated companies for work-life balance, according to Glassdoor — and all have open roles right now:

1. Dropbox

Industry: Technology

Glassdoor rating: 4.83 out of 5

Headquarters: San Francisco

2. SailPoint Technologies (tie)

Industry: Technology

Glassdoor rating: 4.77 out of 5

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

2. MathWorks (tie)

Industry: Technology

Glassdoor rating: 4.77 out of 5

Headquarters: Natick, Massachusetts

4. Asana

Industry: Technology

Glassdoor rating: 4.76 out of 5

Headquarters: San Francisco

5. Box

Industry: Technology

Glassdoor rating: 4.75 out of 5

Headquarters: Redwood City, California

6. Zeigler Auto Group

Industry: Motor Vehicle Manufacturing

Glassdoor rating: 4.74 out of 5

Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan

7. Atlassian

Industry: Technology

Glassdoor rating: 4.72 out of 5

Headquarters: Sydney, Australia

8. CoverMyMeds

Industry: Health-care software

Glassdoor rating: 4.65 out of 5

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

9. Cornerstone Home Lending

Industry: Loan servicing

Glassdoor rating: 4.64 out of 5

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

10. eXp Realty

Industry: Real estate

Glassdoor rating: 4.63 out of 5

Headquarters: Bellingham, Washington

Tech companies dominate the list despite months of relentless headlines about hiring freezes and mass layoffs, as many employers in this sector have continued to offer flexible work-from-home policies while other companies call people back to the office, Daniel Zhao, senior economist and data scientist at Glassdoor, tells CNBC Make It.

Zhao adds that many of the highest-rated companies have prioritized employee well-being during the pandemic by offering policies like unlimited paid time off and flexible schedules at a time when job burnout is on the rise.

"The pandemic has forced companies and employees to come to grips with what's important to them in the workplace, and for many employees, that's been a flexible workplace," Zhao says. "Flexibility can come in many different forms, but it's clear that it's something employees value deeply and aren't willing to give up anytime soon."

The industries that ranked lower for work-life balance — transportation and logistics, retail and restaurants — are the ones that were hit hardest during the early pandemic recession and offer less remote work opportunities. Zhao points out that companies in these industries have struggled with improving their employees' work-life balance as working from home is "simply not feasible" for most roles and jobs in these fields are often subject to irregular scheduling.

While flexibility can be a powerful antidote to employee burnout, Zhao stresses that it's still important to establish clear expectations around work and time off.

"Flexibility shouldn't erase the boundaries between work and home life," he explains. "Whether that means signing off completely during vacations or setting firm start and end times to the workday, companies need to make more of an effort to improve the situation we're in now, instead of hoping that we'll return to how things were three years ago."

Check out:

Costco moved up, Amazon dropped off: These are the 10 best employers in the world for 2022

3 ways managers can help their team avoid burnout: 'Your people will really give you a runway'

21 in-demand remote jobs that pay more than $100,000 per year—and where to find them

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter