Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Texas Winter Storm Snarls Air Travel With More Than 4,000 Flight Cancellations

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Ron Jenkins | Getty Images
  • American's hub serving the Dallas/Fort Worth area and United's in Houston were hard hit.
  • Texas was slammed by a historic winter storm and record cold temperatures.
  • The unusual weather created perilous roadway conditions and left millions without power.

Airlines have canceled more than 4,000 flights in Texas since Monday as an unusual winter storm bringing snow, ice and record cold temperatures hit the state, creating perilous road conditions and knocking out power to millions.

Nearly 900 flights to and from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, American Airlines biggest hub, were canceled on Tuesday, more than half of the schedule. Close to 1,000 flights were canceled there on Monday as the storm snarled travel at the end of the Presidents Day weekend.

Money Report

politics 15 mins ago

Trump Blasts ‘Political Hack' McConnell, Says He Will Back MAGA Candidates in Primaries

investing 22 mins ago

Capitalize on Pullbacks in These Three Record-Hitting Stocks, Chart Analyst Says

American was putting airport staff up at hotels to help avoid commuting problems.

George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport, a major United Airlines hub and the city's William P. Hobby Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, said they would remain closed until 4 p.m. CT.

More than 100 flights in and out of Chicago were also canceled on Tuesday after the region received more snow.

Airline schedules have been drastically reduced because of the Covid pandemic, but the storm struck after carriers saw a bump in demand for the long weekend. The Transportation Security Administration's daily U.S. airport screenings topped 1 million on Thursday and Friday for the first time since early January.

Southwest Airlines on Tuesday said it has registered an uptick in leisure travel demand since January,
though it expects February revenue to still come in between 65% and 70% below 2019 levels, slightly better than a previous forecast.

"We suspect there will be a small financial impact from these flight cancelations and delays," said Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker in a note.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessairlinesLifeAmerican Airlines Group Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us