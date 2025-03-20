Tesla recalls 46,000 Cybertrucks, citing exterior panel that it says can increase ‘risk of crash'

Tesla recalled more than 46,000 of its Cybertrucks due to a cosmetic exterior trim panel that it said can "delaminate and detach from the vehicle," increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla is recalling more than 46,000 of its Cybertrucks due to a cosmetic exterior trim panel that it said can "delaminate and detach from the vehicle," potentially becoming a road hazard and "increasing the risk of a crash."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The voluntary recall covers an exterior part of the vehicle, known as a cant rail, and affects all Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from November 2023 to February 2025, Tesla wrote in notices dated March 18 on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Owners of affected vehicles can take their Cybertrucks to Tesla's service department for free replacement of the cant rail, the company wrote in its filing.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tesla's value has dropped by around 40% year-to-date as CEO Elon Musk works as a top advisor to President Donald Trump and leads the administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

Waves of protests against Tesla and Musk have followed some of his political rhetoric and work in the Trump administration.

Because of its unique design, the angular unpainted steel Cybertruck is frequently targeted by people who oppose Musk. Cybertruck owners have complained online of everything from rude gestures to harassment and vandalism.

Tesla also faces increasing competition in battery electric vehicles, and like other U.S. automakers, it is dealing with tariff and trade uncertainty after President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders imposing major new tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and Mainland China.

Tesla does not break out sales by each model it sells. However, the recalled vehicles represent a majority of Cybertrucks on the road.

Since Tesla began deliveries of its unusual pickup truck in November 2023, the Cybertruck has been plagued by manufacturing problems and quality issues. The NHTSA's website reflects that there have been nine recalls of the Cybertruck.

Both Tesla and The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Thursday, The Information reported that Tesla plans to introduce Cybertruck battery tech this year that would "sharply decrease battery manufacturing costs," citing a senior executive.

Read the Cybertruck recall notices at NHTSA.gov.