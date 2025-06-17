Tesla stock slips after report EV maker is halting Cybertruck and Model Y production

Tesla shares slipped after a report that the electric vehicle maker was halting production of Cybertruck and Model Y models for a week in Austin, Texas.

Tesla is tentatively launching the robotaxi in Austin on June 22, using Model Y vehicles equipped with a new version of the company's "Full Self-Driving" technology.

The production stoppage begins June 30, Business Insider reported, citing a staff meeting where the announcement was made. The pause, which is for maintenance on production lines, would be the third such shutdown at the Austin facility in the past year, according to BI.

CEO Elon Musk shared a video clip on X last week of a Model Y robotaxi on a road in Austin, adding to the buzz for the promised launch.

CNBC has reached out to Tesla for comment on the reported pause.

Read the full BI story here.