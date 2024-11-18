Money Report

Tesla stock pops 8% in premarket after report Trump wants to relax U.S. self-driving rules

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) joins former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024.
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

Tesla shares jumped on Monday following a report that President-elect Donald Trump's transition team are planning to make a federal framework to regulate self-driving vehicles a top priority for the U.S. Transport Department.

As of around 5:23 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was up 8.38% in U.S. premarket trading after the release of the Bloomberg News report, which cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

CNBC could not independently verify the information.

This breaking news story is being updated.

