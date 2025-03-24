Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tesla showroom in Texas targeted with ‘incendiary devices', police say

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

A Tesla Cybertruck is parked in front of a showroom on March 20, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
  • Police said that they had found multiple "incendiary" devices that had been placed at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas.
  • The FBI was assisting Austin Police at the showroom.
  • The incident appears to be the latest attack on a Tesla location. The company has faced criticism for its CEO Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration.
  • Musk is leading DOGE, the administration's effort to slash federal spending and employee headcount.

Police said Monday that multiple "incendiary" devices had been placed at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The FBI was assisting Austin Police at the showroom on Monday morning.

The incident appears to be the latest attack on a Tesla location. The electric vehicle company has faced criticism for its CEO Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Musk is overseeing DOGE, the administration's effort to drastically slash federal spending and employee headcount.

The headquarters of Tesla is located in Austin.

News of the police activity broke as Musk attended a Cabinet meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Tesla rebounds 10% for biggest gain since its post-Election Day pop, following 9-straight weeks of losses

news 2 hours ago

Trump says countries that purchase oil from Venezuela will pay 25% tariff on any trade with U.S.

The Austin Police Department, in a statement, said that officers responded to the Tesla showroom just after 8 a.m. local time.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices, and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate," the department said. "The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident."

"This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time," the department said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us