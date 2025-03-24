Tesla showroom in Texas targeted with ‘incendiary devices', police say

Police said that they had found multiple "incendiary" devices that had been placed at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas.

The FBI was assisting Austin Police at the showroom.

The incident appears to be the latest attack on a Tesla location. The company has faced criticism for its CEO Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration.

Musk is leading DOGE, the administration's effort to slash federal spending and employee headcount.

Police said Monday that multiple "incendiary" devices had been placed at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The FBI was assisting Austin Police at the showroom on Monday morning.

The incident appears to be the latest attack on a Tesla location. The electric vehicle company has faced criticism for its CEO Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Musk is overseeing DOGE, the administration's effort to drastically slash federal spending and employee headcount.

The headquarters of Tesla is located in Austin.

News of the police activity broke as Musk attended a Cabinet meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

The Austin Police Department, in a statement, said that officers responded to the Tesla showroom just after 8 a.m. local time.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices, and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate," the department said. "The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident."

"This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time," the department said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.