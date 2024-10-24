Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tesla shares surge 19% and head for best day in more than 3 years on Musk's 2025 growth projection

By CJ Haddad,CNBC

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage as he arrives to speak at a town hall event hosted by America PAC in support of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 18, 2024. 
Ryan Collerd | Afp | Getty Images
  • Tesla shares soared roughly 19% Thursday morning, putting the stock on pace for its best day in more than three years, following a better-than-expected earnings report.
  • The company's profit margins in the third quarter were boosted by $739 million in revenue for automotive regulatory credit.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his "best guess" is that "vehicle growth" will reach 20% to 30% next year. That prediction was ahead of the 15% expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Tesla shares soared roughly 19% Thursday morning, putting the stock on pace for its best day in more than three years, following the company's better-than-expected earnings report.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The company late Wednesday reported revenue of $25.18 billion, which came in just under analysts' expectations of $25.37 billion, but was up 8% compared to a year earlier. Tesla reported earnings per share of 72 cents adjusted, topping the average analyst estimate of 58 cents.

"We expect this surprising earnings beat to power a strong positive reaction in Tesla shares Thursday, given the degree to which investors have become conditioned to earnings misses from the company," analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a note.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Tesla's profit margins in the third quarter were boosted by $739 million in revenue for automotive regulatory credit, which the JPMorgan analysts noted as a "potentially unsustainable driver" of cash flow performance for the future.

Automakers are required to obtain a certain amount of regulatory credits every year, and if they can't meet the target, they can buy credits from other companies. Tesla has excess credits because it only makes electric vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an earnings call Wednesday that his "best guess" is that "vehicle growth" will reach 20% to 30% next year, citing "lower cost vehicles" and the "advent of autonomy." Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting delivery growth of about 15% for 2025.

Money Report

news 37 mins ago

The 3 biggest red flags I've seen interviewing for jobs: ‘It does not get better once you work there,' says expert

news 47 mins ago

OpenAI disbands another safety team, head advisor for ‘AGI Readiness' resigns

Analysts at Morgan Stanley who recommend buying the stock, called Musk's 2025 vehicle delivery growth prediction a "maybe." They set their estimate at 14%.

It "clearly depends on the company's ability to improve affordability through cheaper model (next gen) introduction, financing offers and improved features," the Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note on Thursday.

With Tesla's rally on Thursday, the stock erased its loss for the year and is now up almost 2%, though it still trails the 22% gain for the Nasdaq.

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

WATCH: Tesla's price war is over

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us