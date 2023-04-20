Money Report

Tesla Shares Fall on Earnings Drop

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images
  • Tesla shares fell more than 8% after the company reported a more than 20% drop in both earnings and net income compared with the year-ago quarter.
  • Analysts also expressed worry over continued price cuts, a prospect that CEO Elon Musk suggested was "the right choice" for Tesla.

Shares of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla fell around 7% on Thursday, a day after the company reported a more than 20% drop in net income compared with the year-ago quarter.

Tesla reported net income of $2.51 billion for the first quarter of 2023, down 24% from the prior year, and GAAP earnings per share of 73 cents, down 23% from the year before. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also suggested that the company would prefer higher volumes to higher margins, a comment that prompted some concern from analysts.

"We've taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here, versus a lower volume and higher margin," Musk said on an earnings call. Tesla has cut U.S. prices six times since January, with the most recent reduction this Tuesday. Tesla has cut the price of its Model 3 by 11% this year. Prices of its Model Y have been lowered by 20%.

"We are cautious of the discounting given LT brand risk," a note Thursday from Wells Fargo read, referring to longer-term damage to Tesla's brand. Wells Fargo cut its price target for the company from $190 to $170.

Analysts from Oppenheimer wrote that while Tesla would benefit over time from the potential market share gains that price cuts could bring, "near-term margin pressure" would continue "to be a concern for investors." Oppenheimer has a perform rating on Tesla's stock.

Tesla shares remain elevated from a dismal 2022 performance which mirrored the broader downturn in tech companies. Shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer are up nearly 47% year to date as of Wednesday's close.

