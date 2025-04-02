Tesla reports 336,000 vehicle deliveries in first quarter, 13% drop from a year ago

Tesla reported a drop in vehicle deliveries for the first quarter from a year earlier.

The deliveries and production report lands two days after Tesla's stock wrapped up its worst quarter since 2022.

During the quarter, Tesla faced waves of protests, boycotts, and criminal acts in response to CEO Elon Musk’s political antics and work in the Trump administration.

Tesla reported 336,000 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2025, a 13% decline from a year ago, two days after the electric vehicle company's stock wrapped up its worst quarter since 2022.

Here are the key numbers:

Total deliveries Q1 2025: 336,681

Total production Q1 2025: 362,615

Investors were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of between 360,000 and 370,000 vehicles, according to StreetAccount. Tesla's investor relations team sends a company-compiled consensus to select analysts, and said the average estimate was for around 377,590 deliveries. Prediction market company Kalshi on Tuesday released a forecast for Tesla deliveries of 352,000.

In the first quarter of 2024, Tesla reported 386,810 deliveries, and production of 433,371 vehicles.

Deliveries are the closest approximation of vehicle sales reported by Tesla but are not precisely defined in the company's shareholder communications.

Tesla doesn't break out sales and production by model or region. However, the company said that it produced 345,454 of its most popular Model 3 and Model Y cars and delivered 323,800 of them in the three months ending March 31.

The company reported 12,881 deliveries of its other models, including its angular steel Cybertruck.

During the quarter, Tesla faced planned, partial shutdowns in some of its factories that allowed the company to upgrade manufacturing lines to start producing a redesigned version of its popular Model Y SUV.

CEO Elon Musk recently said during an all-hands session with Tesla employees that he expects the Model Y to be the "best-selling car on Earth again this year."

But Tesla has to contend with an onslaught of EV competition and reputational damage. In the first quarter, the company was hit with waves of protests, boycotts and some criminal activity that targeted Tesla vehicles and facilities in response to Musk's political rhetoric and his work as part of President Donald Trump's second administration.

After spending $290 million to help return President Donald Trump to the White House, Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he's slashing costs, eliminating regulations and cutting tens of thousands of federal jobs.

Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has also involved himself in European politics, promoting the anti-immigrant AfD party in Germany in February's elections. Tesla's business on the continent is struggling.

Across 15 European countries, Tesla's market share declined to 17.9% in the first quarter from 9.3% in the same period a year earlier, according to data tracked by EU-EVs.com. In Germany, Tesla's market share in battery electric vehicles plummeted to 4% from about 16% over that stretch.

Sales of Tesla's electric vehicles made in China came in at 78,828 in March, slumping 11.5% year-on-year, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association released Wednesday. The company is facing rising competition in the region from competitors such as BYD.

Tesla shares sank 36% in the first quarter, their steepest drop since the fourth quarter of 2022 and third-biggest decline in the company's 15 years on the public market. The drop wiped out $460 billion in market cap.

WATCH: Tesla's growth will accelerate 35% in 2026, says Deepwater's Gene Munster.