Tesla gains for a fourth day as Musk sets robotaxi date, Trump tensions cool

- Tesla CEO Elon Musk's feud with President Donald Trump showed more signs of cooling on Wednesday.
- The billionaire tech tycoon said on social media platform X that he regrets some of his recent social media posts about Trump and that they "went too far."
- Musk said the EV maker's robotaxi service will "tentatively" launch in Austin, Texas on June 22.
Tesla rallied for a fourth straight session as the spat between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump showed further signs of a cooldown.
Shares rose about 2% Wednesday and were up more than 12% this week.
Tesla investors also caught a spark of hope for the company's robotaxi strategy after Musk said the service will "tentatively" launch in Austin, Texas on June 22. In a post on X, Musk said the first driverless robotaxi will travel from the factory to a customer's house on his June 28 birthday.
Overnight, the Tesla CEO said in a post on social media platform X that he regrets some of his recent social media posts about Trump and that they "went too far."
Last week, a public feud between the two erupted, threatening to break a tight-knit partnership that included hefty donations to Trump's re-election campaign and a leadership role for Musk in slashing budgets at the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.
Musk's attacks on the Trump-backed massive tax and spending bill initially sparked the feud.
Musk blasted the plan on X, calling it a "disgusting abomination" that would hike the current deficit.
That escalated a tit-for-tat social media battle that resulted in Trump hinting at cutting government contracts with Musk's companies and led to Tesla's biggest-ever market cap loss.
