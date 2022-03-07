Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
markets

Tesla Bull Says Approval of Berlin Gigafactory Removes Major Overhang on the Stock

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Patrick Pleul | picture alliance | Getty Images
  • Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, a well-known Tesla bull, said in a note to investors Sunday that the Berlin "Gigafactory" is of the utmost importance to Tesla.
  • Tesla's market cap soared to over $1 trillion for the first time last October but it has been falling gradually ever since and it now stands at less than $850 billion.

A "major overhang" on Tesla's stock has been removed after German authorities said the carmaker could start production at a new factory in Berlin, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

The conditional license for the vehicle and battery plants in Brandenburg was expected following months of delays. Tesla had intended to start production of vehicles by early summer of 2021, but the Covid pandemic, supply chain complications and clashes with environmentalists slowed its progress.

Ives, a well-known Tesla bull who expects the stock to rise, said in a note to investors Sunday that the Berlin "Gigafactory" is of the utmost importance to Tesla and its stock price. Tesla's market cap soared to over $1 trillion for the first time last October, but has been falling gradually ever since and it now stands at less than $850 billion.

"The red tape and headaches seen around the delays/disputes opening up this flagship European factory has been frustrating for investors to watch unfold as many on the Street were doubting if Giga Berlin ever actually would open," Ives wrote.

"We cannot stress the production importance of Giga Berlin to the overall success of Tesla's footprint in Europe and globally, as the current Rubik's Cube logistics of producing cars in China at Giga Shanghai and delivering to customers throughout Europe was not a sustainable trend," he added.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

United States 56 mins ago

U.S. Is Collecting Evidence of Possible Russian War Crimes in Ukraine

investing 1 hour ago

More Than $1 Billion Could Be Forfeited in Health-Care Flexible Spending Accounts This Year

Tesla sees the Berlin factory eventually producing up to 500,000 vehicles annually.

Ives said that the company's Model Y is likely to be "front and center" at the factory over the next 12 to 18 months.

There are currently five to six month delays for Model Ys and certain Model 3s in different parts of the world, Ives said, noting how Tesla's factories in Austin — and now Berlin — should help to alleviate these issues and solve production bottlenecks.

Wedbush believes that Tesla will increase its annual run rate from 1 million units in 2021 to 2 million in 2022.

Ives has a price target of $1,400 on Tesla's stock, which is almost 70% higher than Friday's closing price of $838.

Additional reporting by Michael Wayland and Lora Kolodny.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

marketsUS: NewsTechnologyEurope NewsAutos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us