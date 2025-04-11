Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tech stocks head for winning week with Nvidia tracking for 15% bounceback

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote for the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, U.S. March 18, 2025. 
Brittany Hosea-Small | Reuters
  • Technology stocks are headed for a positive week despite a patch of volatility spurred by ongoing tariff uncertainty
  • Stocks are capping off one of the wildest trading weeks in recent history
  • Nvidia has led the way with a more than 15% gain so far and is headed for its best week since September.

Technology stocks were on pace for a winning week Friday on the heels of a volatile stretch spurred by ongoing tariff uncertainty and economic fears.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Nasdaq Composite has jumped nearly 5% this week despite a wild few sessions and is on pace for its best week since November. The index was marginally higher Friday.

Megacap technology stocks have bounced this week despite the recent turbulence.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nvidia has led the way with a more than 15% gain so far and is headed for its best week since September. Amazon is up more than 5%, while Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta Platforms have jumped more than 6%. Tesla shares are up 3% and notched their best session since 2013 Wednesday. Apple is up 2% and notched its best day since 1998 during Wednesday's session.

Other technology stocks have also joined in on the week-to-date rally. Palantir is up more than 17%, while Fortinet and Applovin have jumped at least 11%. Oracle and Salesforce have added about 2% and 4%, respectively.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

5 tips for stress-free eating, from a dietitian: ‘One meal won't make or break your progress'

news 15 mins ago

You accidentally became important at work—how to manage the load without losing your sanity, from a career expert

Many semiconductor stocks are also tracking for a positive week. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has risen more than 8% this week an registered its best day ever on Wednesday.

Broadcom led the way this week with a nearly 20% gain, while Applied Materials, KLA Corporation and Lam Research rallied at least 10% each. Taiwan Semiconductor, Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm have edged up more than 5%.

Stocks are capping off one of the wildest trading weeks in recent history.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rallied more than 9% for its third-largest gain in a day since World War II, while the Nasdaq Composite posted its second-best session ever after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on some reciprocal tariffs Wednesday.

Major averages gave up some of those gains Thursday as Trump singled out China with higher tariff rates and investors.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us