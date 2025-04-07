Tech stocks fall for third session as Trump stands by tariffs

Technology stocks fell for a third session as President Donald Trump held firm on his sweeping global tariff plan.

Tesla led the Magnificent Seven's losses.

The technology sector is coming off a brutal week as the Magnificent Seven shed more than $1.8 trillion in market value and the Nasdaq posted its worst week since Covid.

Technology stocks largely fell for a third session on Monday, continuing the momentum of last week's devastating selloff after President Donald Trump stood by his sweeping global tariff plans.

Here's how the Magnificent Seven stocks performed:

Tesla fell 4%.

Nvidia was little changed

Apple was last down 4%

Meta Platforms dipped less than 1%

Amazon was little changed

Microsoft dropped more than 2%

Alphabet hovered near the flatline

The technology sector is coming off a brutal week. The Magnificent Seven stocks collectively shed more than $1.8 trillion in market value during a two-day market selloff, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded its worst week since the onslaught of the pandemic and entered a bear market.

Trump held firm on his aggressive global tariffs plans over the weekend, with an initial unilateral 10% tariff going into effect Saturday. Wall Street hoped for progress on negotiations between the administration and other countries or news of a possible delay in reciprocal tariffs slated for April 9.

The plan has already received widespread backlash in corporate America. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday that the new levies will hike prices on domestic and imported goods and pressure the slowing U.S. economy. Many car companies have already announced a pause in shipments, price hikes and other measures. Trade groups have also warned of higher prices at the grocery store and hikes on electronics such as personal computers.

"I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, downplaying the recent market meltdown.

Other technology stocks also looked to build on last week's pain. Oracle and Palantir Technologies declined more than 2% each.

Some semiconductor stocks also struggled as investors fretted over potential demand destruction stemming from the tariffs. Advanced Micro Devices was last down about 4% each, while Intel declined more than 2%.