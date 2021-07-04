‘Take Me Home' — Mark Zuckerberg Posts Flag-Waving, Surfboard-Riding Independence Day Instagram Video

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg posted a wacky American-flag waving, surfboard-riding video on Instagram to celebrate Independence Day.

"Happy July 4th!" Zuckerberg wrote on the post of him deftly surfing atop a lake toting the Stars and Stripes as John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" plays.

Facebook last week won dismissal of an antitrust complaint that could have forced it to shed Instagram and WhatsApp.

Make America Weird Again.

"Happy July 4th!" Zuckerberg wrote on the post of the video.

It features him deftly skimming along atop an electric foil surfboard on an idyllic-looking lake, toting the Stars and Stripes as John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" plays as a soundtrack.

Facebook, which the 37-year-old mega-billionaire co-founded, owns Instagram.

"This is some meme materials," one follower of "Zuck" wrote in response to the post.

"Fantastic!" another follower wrote.

A third wrote, "When you get your antitrust lawsuit thrown about by a judge. Let's GOOOOO Zuck!

That response referenced last Monday's decision by a federal judge dismissing antitrust complaints filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of 48 state attorneys general against Facebook.

Facebook stock rose on that news and closed trading that same day above a market capitalization of $1 trillion for the first time.

If the plaintiffs had prevailed in the antitrust lawsuits, Facebook might have been required to divest Instagram and WhatsApp.

One Twitter user wrote of the Instagram post: "Mark Zuckerberg posted a video of himself on Instagram wakeboarding while holding an American flag and set to the music of the late John Denver singing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads.'

"I saw it, so now you have to see it too. I'm sorry. I did not make the rules. Happy #July4th."