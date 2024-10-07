Money Report

Supreme Court rejects Martin Shkreli fine appeal

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

People pass outside the U.S. Supreme Court on October 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
Kent Nishimura | Getty Images
  • The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by notorious 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli to hear his appeal of a $64 million financial penalty on the fraudster.
  • Shkreli had been ordered to pay that penalty for blocking competition to a life-saving drug whose price he had raised by more than $700 per pill.
  • Shkreli's request that the Supreme Court take his appeal of federal court decision on a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission was his last chance to overturn that penalty, which was related to the drug Daraprim.
Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli and his lead attorney Benjamin Brafman arrive at U.S. District Court for the fourth day of jury deliberations in his securities fraud trial in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 3, 2017. 
Amr Alfiky | Reuters
Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli and his lead attorney Benjamin Brafman arrive at U.S. District Court for the fourth day of jury deliberations in his securities fraud trial in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 3, 2017. 

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by notorious 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli to hear his appeal of a $64 million financial penalty on the fraudster for blocking competition to a life-saving drug whose price he had raised by more than $700 per pill.

Shkreli's request that the Supreme Court take his appeal of federal court decision was his last chance to overturn the penalty related to the drug Daraprim.

The Supreme Court in rejecting that request did not explain its reason for doing so. There were no noted dissents by any justice to the decision.

Shkreli gained national infamy in 2015 when his drug company hiked the price of Daraprim by more than 4,000%. The drug is used to treat parasitic infections in pregnant women, babies, people with HIV and others.

In 2020, while Shkreli was serving a prison sentence for financial crimes unrelated to Daraprim, he and his company Vyera Pharmaceuticals were sued by the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly illegally blocking competition to Daraprim. The FTC and a group of state attorneys general who joined in the lawsuit said Shkreli's actions cost consumers tens of millions of dollars every year.

In January 2022, a Manhattan federal court judge ruled in the FTC's favor, banned Shkreli for life from the pharmaceutical industry and ruled that he had to disgorge $64.6 million in profits he earned from raising Daraprim's price.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a unanimous decision by a three-judge panel, upheld that penalty this past January.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

