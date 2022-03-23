Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson Begins Final Day of Questions in Senate Confirmation Hearings

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is set Wednesday to answer senators' final round of questions during the third day of her confirmation hearings.

Jackson, President Joe Biden's first Supreme Court nominee, already spent more than 13 hours before the Senate Judiciary Committee defending her judicial career and qualifications for the high court.

In Wednesday's hearing, members of the 22-seat committee will be able to question Jackson for 20 minutes each, in order of seniority.

If confirmed, she will become the first Black woman to sit on the top U.S. court, where members are appointed for life.

Republicans in Tuesday's hearing grilled Jackson about her sentencing record, placing special focus on a handful of cases centering on child pornography crimes.

Those members argued that Jackson gave too-light punishments to defendants in those cases, but numerous fact checkers have called those accusations misleading.

Jackson defended her record, at times forcefully, and Democratic committee members spent much of their own time defending her.

Wednesday's hearing will begin with Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who did not get to complete their initial 30-minute rounds of questions for Jackson the day before. Then the second round of questions will begin with members of the 22-seat Judiciary committee questioning Jackson for up to 20 minutes each, in order of seniority.

The hearings so far do not appear to have diminished Jackson's chances of ascending to the Supreme Court.

To join the Supreme Court, Jackson will need at least 50 votes in the evenly split Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a tie-breaking vote for her fellow Democrats and the two independents who routinely vote with the party.

If there are no defectors, Democrats have the ability to confirm Jackson without any Republican support.

No Democrats so far have indicated they will vote against Jackson.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.