Supreme Court lets Trump administration resume deportations to ‘third countries'

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to resume quick deportations of certain immigrants to countries other than their own without advance warning, and the chance to challenge them on the grounds that they might end up being tortured or killed.

The court lifted an injunction issued in April by a federal District Court judge in Massachusetts that blocked the practice, which was put into place after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January.

Monday's order by the Supreme Court will remain in effect as an appeal in the case by the Trump administration plays out.

"In matters of life and death, it is best to proceed with caution," one of those justices, Sonia Sotomayor, wrote.

"In this case, the Government took the opposite approach," Sotomayor wrote.

"It wrongfully deported one plaintiff to Guatemala, even though an Immigration Judge found he was likely to face torture there," she wrote. "Then, in clear violation of a court order, it deported six more to South Sudan, a nation the State Department considers too unsafe for all but its most critical personnel."

"An attentive District Court's timely intervention only narrowly prevented a third set of unlawful removals to Libya," Sotomayor wrote.

"Rather than allowing our lower court colleagues to manage this high-stakes litigation with the care and attention it plainly requires, this Court now intervenes to grant the Government emergency relief from an order it has repeatedly defied," she wrote.

"I cannot join so gross an abuse of the Court's equitable discretion."

