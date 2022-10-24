Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Temporarily Blocks Sen. Graham's Subpoena From Georgia Grand Jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a subpoena issued by a Georgia grand jury seeking testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked a subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham from a Georgia grand jury investigating election interference by former President Donald Trump.

The hold on the subpoena came three days after Graham's attorneys asked Thomas to delay the senator's appearance before the grand jury, which is investigating possible criminal interference in Georgia's presidential election in 2020.

On Thursday, a panel of judges on the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals unanimously rejected a request by Graham to temporarily block the subpoena. The appeals panel said Graham had failed to show he was likely to succeed on an appeal challenging the legality of the demand for his testimony. Last month, a federal district judge upheld the legality of the grand jury's subpoena.

The grand jury specifically is probing the actions of Trump and his allies, including Graham, who contacted state election officials and others on the heels of the election, which was won in that state and nationally by President Joe Biden.

Trump pressured state officials to take actions that could have overturned Biden's victory, as part of a similar effort in other swing states whose losses by Trump ensured his defeat in the Electoral College.

Thomas, who is responsible for emergency applications such as Graham's issued out of the 11th Circuit, issued the hold on the subpoena on his own accord, without referring the question to the entire Supreme Court.

The conservative justice said the subpoena would be delayed pending further order by Thomas or the Supreme Court. Two days before he issued the stay, Thomas told Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors, who are presenting evidence to the grand jury, to respond by Thursday to Graham's request for a stay of the subpoena

The stay will give time to Graham's lawyers and prosecutor more to file briefs arguing whether the subpoena should be allowed to stand or not.

Graham's lawyer Donald McGahn and a spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not immediately respond to requests for comment by CNBC.

Graham has argued that the subpoena violates the U.S. Constitution's speech and debate clause, which protects members of Congress from legal risk from their comments related to legislative business.

He claims his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after Election Day 2020 was part of a legislative inquiry.

But the 11th Circuit panel in its ruling last week said that a federal district court judge had ordered that a Fulton County prosecutor could not question Graham about portions of the call that qualify as legislative activity.

"As the court determined, there is significant dispute about whether his phone calls with Georgia election officials were legislative investigations at all," the appeals court ruling said.