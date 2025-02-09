Super Bowl 59 live updates: Chiefs, Eagles, Kendrick and star-studded commercials

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the commercials and biggest news from Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Super Bowl 59 is kicking off Sunday in New Orleans between the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

This year's game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and is being broadcast by Fox and streamed on its free, ad-supported streaming service, Tubi. Fox sold out of ad spots for the broadcast back in the fall, and more than 10 spots went for $8 million apiece, CNBC previously reported.

The Super Bowl — and live sports in general — still generates massive audiences for media companies. Last year's matchup, aired on Paramount's CBS and Paramount+, garnered a record audience of more than 123 million viewers, according to ratings firm Nielsen.

Follow along for all the buzzy commercials and biggest news out of Super Bowl 59, and catch up on the headlines so far:

Fanatics says its sportsbook is ready for game day

Fanatics Sportsbook is looking to show off the innovative ways it rewards its players and the advantage it gives them over their competitors.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming CEO Matt King sat down with CNBC to talk about the company's loyalty program powered by FanCash, which customers can then use to buy sports merchandise from Fanatics. The company says at least 3 in 4 Fanatics Sportsbook customers are using FanCash each month for purchases.

It's also introduced a type of parlay insurance as part of the Fair Play program for instances when an athlete is injured early in a game. King said the sportsbook has refunded about $3.5 million under the program so far.

— Contessa Brewer

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins on bet offerings and the threat of taxes

DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins spoke to CNBC fresh off an NFL regular season that cost U.S. sportsbooks big time as fan favorites kept winning.

Robins said "diverse bet offerings will make game outcomes less impactful." For instance, he said more money is coming in on player props.

DraftKings and other sportsbooks face the prospect of much higher state taxes in Ohio and Maryland, even as competition increases from sweepstakes-style gaming, fantasy plus, prediction markets and offshore.

"You are talking orders of magnitude larger than is going to be wagered in the legal market this year," he said.

— Contessa Brewer

Ad executives say Super Bowl commercials are still worth it

The cost of Super Bowl commercials steps up ever year — this year some went for a record $8 million — and yet ad industry executives say the cost is still worth it.

The reason? No other TV event beckons such a large audience in one sitting. Last year more than 123 million people tuned into the Super Bowl. This year it'll be broadcast on Fox, as well as aired on its free streamer, Tubi, which could mean more viewers, too.

"The scale and buzz factor still delivers a punch," said Amy Leifer, DirecTV's chief advertising sales officer.

For brands there are some factors that play into whether spending big on the Super Bowl is worth it. One important factor is the ad's placement during the game, getting as specific as what quarter the ad airs in. And thinking of the target audience rather than the size of the audience is important, too, said Andre Banks, CEO and founder of ad data firm NewWorld.

Launching a new product is always a positive during the Super Bowl, said Kevin Krim, CEO of EDO, an ad data firm. When companies like Kia and Popeye's launched new products in Super Bowl commercials in recent years, online engagement with the brands remained elevated in the weeks after the game, Krim said.

— Lillian Rizzo

Cosm is looking to take its immersive sports viewing international

Cosm, the immersive sports-viewing venue company, is looking to go international — and potentially to raise new funding.

CEO Jeb Terry told CNBC Sport this week that Cosm is fielding inbound calls from real estate developers and municipality leaders in countries around the world.

"I get calls daily from everywhere in Europe," Terry said. "You look at calls from China, the Middle East, Japan. Australia is banging down our door. There's an opportunity to bring these venues globally, and we're looking to figure out what's the best path to do that."

Watch the full interview above.

— Alex Sherman

Content creators swarm the big game on brand contracts

Katie Austin

Content creators will play a pivotal role in the NFL's strategy to attract Generation Z and Alpha audiences for this year's Super Bowl.

Hundreds of creators are swarming the Big Easy for Super Bowl 59, getting paid as much as six figures to make content for brands like Microsoft, Verizon, Electronic Arts and Nike.

The initiative, in collaboration with platforms like YouTube and Snapchat, underscores the NFL's shift toward marketing strategies that prioritize digitally native audiences.

— Zach Vallese

Caesars takes center stage in New Orleans

It's a big weekend for Caesars Entertainment – the first casino partner of the NFL – with naming rights to the Caesars Superdome and a new $435 million renovation to unveil at its casino, sportsbook and hotel in New Orleans.

CEO Tom Reeg told CNBC it's a huge opportunity to introduce, or re-introduce, the brand to customers.

"Maybe they've got a dated view of what Caesars used to be, even in New Orleans," Reeg said. "They see this and go back and are impressed with it."

As of Sunday around 4 p.m. ET, the sportsbook had tallied seven bets for more than $100,000 each. The largest wager placed with Caesars, for $250,000, was placed on-site at Caesars New Orleans.

— Contessa Brewer

FanDuel floods the zone on Super Bowl weekend

FanDuel CEO Amy Howe spoke to CNBC about how she expects the company's investment in the Super Bowl bonanza to pay off in customer acquisition opportunities.

When asked about a bipartisanship request for the DOJ to investigate alleged anti-competitive practices by FanDuel and DraftKings, Howe said she's confident that FanDuel is compliant with antitrust laws, "but there is still a half a trillion black market with offshore operators that aren't paying any taxes."

— Contessa Brewer

Trump congratulates both teams ahead of the game

In a message from the White House ahead of the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump congratulated the players, coaches and staff on the Eagles and Chiefs, saying that they "represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream."

"Their hard work, dedication, and tenacity is admirable, and their individual journeys are as inspiring as the drive and determination that has led them to this extraordinary moment," he added.

In the message, Trump also offered condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

"While thousands of fans from across our Nation gather in New Orleans to cheer on their favorite team, we remember that 14 families will be missing a loved one who was tragically murdered during a senseless terrorist attack while celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street," the president wrote. "Our thoughts are also with the 35 individuals injured during the attack whose lives were changed forever that fateful night, and our prayers will remain with them for continued strength, comfort, and healing."

— Alexandra Marquez, NBC News

Eagles fans flock to New Orleans

Buyers from Pennsylvania have purchased 15% of Super Bowl tickets sold on ticketing site StubHub, according to data from the company Sunday. Buyers in Kansas and Missouri have purchased 8.4% of tickets.

The average price of tickets sold at this point is just over $6,500, more than 20% lower than the average price last year.

"This Super Bowl has sold more tickets than any Chiefs Super Bowl in StubHub history, thanks to more approachable prices compared to previous years. Fan interest for this rematch has remained strong with buyers coming from 18 countries outside of the U.S. ... demonstrating the NFL's continued global appeal," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub, in a statement.

— Sara Salinas

NLF media boss says Super Bowl 59 has 'a chance' to be the most watched ever

On the heels of a record Super Bowl audience last year, the 2025 championship has "a chance" to top it, according to NFL Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp.

"It's got a chance, considering the last time they met two years ago, it was the second-most watched Super Bowl. So if the game is close, I think it's got a chance," Rolapp said in an interview with CNBC Sport.

Rolapp sat down with CNBC Sport in New Orleans ahead of the big game. He also spoke about media rights, international expansion and ticket prices.

Watch the full interview above.

— Alex Sherman

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt on the record

CNBC Sport sat down with Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt ahead of Super Bowl 59.

He spoke about the team's valuation compared with top NFL rivals, whether he would sell a stake to private equity, and the prospect of expanding the NFL season to 18 games. He also spoke about how Taylor Swift is changing the team's fanbase.

Watch the full interview above.

— Alex Sherman

Legal betting could hit $1.4 billion

Americans are expected to bet almost $1.4 billion on the Super Bowl via legal sportsbooks, according to the American Gaming Association. That would be a record for wagers on the big game.

— Contessa Brewer

Jon Batiste to belt out National Anthem

Jon Batiste will help kick off Super Bowl 59 with a rendition of the national anthem.

This is the Grammy Award-winning artist's first appearance in the Super Bowl as a performer. Batiste formed the band Stay Human while attending Juilliard and has performed as the house band for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS since 2015.

The big question is how long will it take Batiste to belt out the anthem? You see, there's always a prop bet on the length of the national anthem.

Here's how long previous singers have taken:

2024: Reba McEntire - 1:36

2023: Chris Stapleton - 2:01

2022: Mickey Guyton - 1:51

2021: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan - 2:17

2020: Demi Lovato - 1:49

2019: Gladys Knight - 2:01

2018: Pink - 1:52

2017: Luke Bryan - 2:04

2016: Lady Gaga - 2:23

2015: Idina Menzel - 2:04

2014: Renée Fleming - 2:03

2013: Alicia Keys - 2:36

2012: Kelly Clarkson - 1:34

— Sarah Whitten

The Kansas City dynasty

The Kansas City Chiefs have risen to dynastic success in recent year under head coach Andy Reid. Led by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, the team has appeared in five Super Bowls since 2019, winning three.

This year, the team seeks to be the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Before the arrival of quarterback Mahomes in 2017, the Chiefs only had one Super Bowl title, back in 1969. Since Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs have played in every AFC Championship game.

Mahomes has also been named the Super Bowl MVP in each of the Super Bowls in which his team was victorious.

— Sarah Whitten

New Orleans readies for an influx of NFL fans and Trump

Kirby Lee | Reuters

Host city New Orleans is expecting an estimated 125,000 visitors this weekend — including President Donald Trump.

Hotel demand surged in the past week, with a spike in interest from travelers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kansas and Missouri, according to travel site Tripadvisor.

Safety officials have ramped up their security efforts for the weekend in light of a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans' French Quarter that left 14 people dead.

— Contessa Brewer and Jessica Golden

What your chicken wings cost this year, comparatively

If you're a fan of pairing your football with some chicken wings, your wallet will be taking less of a hit this year than usual. Despite the bird flu outbreak, which has decimated egg-laying flocks, chickens raised for meat have been mostly unaffected.

Inflation on an annual basis for fresh and frozen chicken parts is hovering just above 1% nationwide, according to the most recent consumer price index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's about half the national average for the overall CPI.

However, previous bouts of inflation mean that chicken prices are much higher than they were just four years ago. The price for chicken parts today is up almost 25% from 2021. By contrast, the general CPI is only 21% higher than it was four years ago.

— Gabriel Cortés

Kendrick Lamar headlines halftime show

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is headlining this year's halftime show fresh off a massive night at the Grammys.

Lamar's "Not Like Us" single swept all five categories it was nominated in last weekend, winning Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video.

The song made waves when it was first released in May as one of several diss tracks traded between Lamar and fellow rapper Drake. Drake last month sued his record label, Universal Music Group, claiming the label, which also represents Lamar, defamed him by distributing a "false and malicious narrative" with the song.

Lamar is launching a national tour with R&B singer SZA in April. SZA is also set to perform during Sunday's halftime show, sponsored by Apple Music.

— Sara Salinas

Manning vs. Manning in the 'Kick of Destiny'

Rob Gronkowski had two chances at FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny" — now it's the Manning brothers' turn.

During the Super Bowl pregame show in New Orleans, Peyton and Eli Manning will each get a chance to kick a 25-yard field goal in what's becoming the most high-profile annual pregame betting opportunity.

According to FanDuel's official rules, if both Mannings miss their field goal, the marker is moved up five yards. If they both make it, the ball remains at the same spot and they kick again. If the brothers match each other, the third round will turn to tie-breaker rules.

Fans have until 3:00 p.m. ET to lock in their vote for which brother will be victorious. Winners will receive an equal share of the $10 million prize pool.

— Sarah Whitten

Spanish-language telecasts will be on Fox Deportes and Telemundo

Viewers looking for a Spanish-language telecast of the Super Bowl will have two options this year: Fox's cable TV network Fox Deportes and NBCUniversal's over-the-air broadcaster Telemundo.

The first time the Super Bowl aired in Spanish was in 2015 on Fox Deportes. Telemundo's first broadcast of the Super Bowl took place in 2022, and the network has seen its viewership of NFL games significantly grow since then. Last fall, the two networks announced they would each air the Super Bowl and produce separate broadcasts.

While NFL games, especially the Super Bowl, are known for their explosive ratings, the league has been pushing to expand its audience, both globally and within the U.S. A key part of that strategy is Hispanic viewership, CNBC reported last year.

— Lillian Rizzo

Fox nabs $8M ads for Super Bowl this year

Advertisers once again shelled out a record amount for spots during the Super Bowl this year. Broadcaster Fox sold out of ad spots in the fall for the Super Bowl, and more than 10 of its 30-second commercials were priced at $8 million, CNBC previously reported. Advertisers that got in early spent more than $7 million, the person said.

Few live events or TV programming garner the audience that the Super Bowl does each year, ensuring advertisers are willing to pay up to have their brands in front of millions of eyeballs at once.

Last year Nielsen reported roughly 123.7 million people watched the Super Bowl. This year has potential for even more viewers with Fox offering the game on its free streaming service Tubi.

— Lillian Rizzo

Free streamer Tubi will air the Super Bowl for the first time

The Super Bowl is no stranger to streaming as broadcasters have been offering simulcasts of the game on their services in recent years. What's different this year is that the Super Bowl will be available on Tubi, the Fox-owned free, ad-supported streaming service.

Consumers without cable TV subscriptions or access to the game through traditional methods will be able to watch it for free on the Tubi app, which is available on streaming TVs, devices and phones.

Fox Deportes' Spanish-language telecast will be offered, too, and Tubi will have an exclusive pregame Red Carpet show for those looking for an alternative to the typical pregame show.

Tubi's viewership skews toward millennials, Gen Z and women, expanding potential fandom for the NFL and reach for advertisers that have shelled out big bucks.

Tubi will air the same feeds as those broadcast by Fox — commercials and all.

— Lillian Rizzo