Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Cal-Maine, Southwest and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla rallied 4.4% in the premarket after posting its first rise in eight sessions Wednesday, softening the blow to its stock in what will still be the worst year ever for Tesla shares.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – Cal-Maine slid 4.9% in premarket trading after its quarterly earnings came in below Wall Street forecasts. Cal-Maine reported record sales for the quarter as an avian flu outbreak continued to limit the supply of eggs, driving prices sharply higher. The company also said there were no positive tests for avian flu at any of its production facilities, as of Wednesday.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest remains on watch as the airline struggles to recover from issues that caused thousands of flight cancellations over the past week. The stock is fractionally higher this morning after falling 11% over the past two days.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit is challenging the awarding of a U.S. Army helicopter contract to Textron (TXT). Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo said the various proposals for the $1.3 billion contract were not evaluated properly.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) – Immunogen fell 2.7% in the premarket after the biotech company announced that Chief Financial Officer Susan Altschuller would not return from her Family and Medical Leave Act hiatus. Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Renee Lentini was named interim CFO.

General Electric (GE) – GE spin-off GE HealthCare Technologies will join the S&P 500 when it begins trading as a separate public company on Jan. 4. GE HealthCare will replace Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400. Vornado will replace logistics company RXO (RXO), which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600. GE HealthCare — trading on a when-issued basis — rose 1% in the premarket, while Vornado was marginally lower and RXO jumped 3.3%.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple is up 1% in premarket trading after closing Wednesday at a 1-1/2 year low. Apple is down 29% for 2022.