Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

McDonald's — Shares dipped more than 1% after McDonald's reported its latest quarterly results. The fast food giant topped earnings and revenue estimates, saying customers are increasingly visiting its restaurants. Still, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said he expects "short-term inflationary pressures to continue in 2023."

General Motors — Shares of the automaker rose more than 5% in premarket trading after GM beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter, even as its profit margin narrowed. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. GM said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but guidance was still above analyst estimates.

Ford — Shares of Ford rose 2% after the company announced Monday it would lower the price of the Mach-E, its electric pickup truck. The company reports earnings later in the week.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

United Parcel Service – Shares of UPS rose 1.9% after the company reported earnings that beat analyst expectations. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.62 on $27.08 billion in revenue. Analysts had forecast earnings of $3.59 per share and $28.09 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.

Exxon Mobil — The oil giant was under pressure despite reporting upbeat financial results for the latest quarter. The company, whose stock price rallied more than 80% last year, saw a tightening in supplies as economies began recovering, CEO Darren Woods said in a statement. Shares fell more than 1%.

Caterpillar — Caterpillar shares fell more than 2% after the industrial giant posted a its latest quarterly results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $4.27 per share, well below a Refinitiv consensus estimate of $4.02 per share. Caterpillar's bottom line excludes an "unfavorable ME&T foreign currency impact in other income (expense) of $0.41 per share."

Pfizer – Shares of the vaccine maker fell more than 2% after the company reported mixed quarterly results and issued earnings and revenue guidance for the full year that came in below analysts' expectations, according to StreetAccount. Pfizer said it expects revenues from its Comirnaty and Paxlovid drugs to fall 64% and 58%, respectively, from actual 2022 results.

International Paper – The packaging and paper products company reported fourth-quarter adjusted operating earnings of 87 cents per diluted share, exceeding StreetAccount's estimate of 69 cents per diluted share. However, the company reported a net earnings loss of $318 million for the quarter. International Paper nearly 6% in the premarket.

Lucid – Shares of Lucid slipped 4.4%, further cooling off after a monster options fueled rally on Friday.

PulteGroup – Shares of the homebuilder rose more than 1% in premarket trading after PulteGroup reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter. The company reported $3.63 in adjusted earnings per share on $5.17 billion of revenue. Wall Street analysts were expected $2.93 in earnings per share on $4.58 billion of revenue, according to StreetAccount. PulteGroup's homebuilding gross margin rose year over year.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert, Jesse Pound, Tanaya Macheel, Sarah Min, Carmen Reinicke and Michelle Fox contributed reporting.

Correction: Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.27. A previous version of this story included a bottom line figure that didn't exclude an unfavorable "foreign currency impact."