Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, Dillard's, Farfetch and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Foot Locker (FL) – Foot Locker slid 3.6% in the premarket after the athletic footwear and apparel retailer said it expects global supply chain constraints to persist through this quarter. The slide comes despite a beat on both the top and bottom lines for Foot Locker's most recent quarter, as well as better-than-expected comparable store sales.

Dillard's (DDS) – The department store operator's stock added 3.2% in premarket trading after the company announced a $15 per share special dividend, payable on December 15 to shareholders of record as of November 29.

Farfetch (FTCH) – The online luxury fashion marketplace operator's shares plunged 21.4% in the premarket after it reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and saw revenue fall short of Wall Street forecasts. The company also gave weaker-than-expected adjusted earnings guidance.

Applied Materials (AMAT) – Applied Materials came in a penny shy of estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share. The semiconductor equipment maker's revenue fell short of forecasts as well. Applied Materials also gave a weaker-than-expected current-quarter outlook amid supply shortages of certain components, and its stock tumbled 5.7% in premarket action.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Williams-Sonoma reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14. The housewares retailer saw better-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year forecast, noting a strong jump in e-commerce and strength across its brands. Williams-Sonoma also reported higher-than-expected selling, general and administrative expenses during the quarter, and the stock fell 7.7% in the premarket after rising in five of the past six sessions.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Palo Alto shares jumped 3.9% in premarket trading, reversing initial losses that occurred after the cybersecurity firm gave weaker-than-expected full-year guidance. Palo Alto beat forecasts on the top and bottom lines for its most recent quarter, earning an adjusted $1.64 per share compared with a consensus estimate of $1.57.

Intuit (INTU) – Intuit earned an adjusted $1.53 per share for its latest quarter, well above analyst forecasts for a profit of 97 cents per share. The financial software firm also reported better-than-expected revenue and gave an upbeat forecast as it benefits from its acquisition of Credit Karma late last year and MailChimp last month. Its stock surged 13.4% in premarket trading.

Ross Stores (ROST) – Ross Stores reported quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, topping the 78-cent consensus estimate, with revenue also beating forecasts. However, the discount retailer said it was seeing significant supply chain issues, causing uncertainty heading into the holiday shopping season, and the stock slid 3.4% in the premarket.

SoFi (SOFI) – SoFi fell 1.9% in premarket action following news that investor Chamath Palihapitiya sold 15% of his stake in the fintech firm to help build his cash reserves and fund new investments.

Workday (WDAY) – Workday beat estimates by 24 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, while the maker of human resources software saw revenue top estimates amid faster growth in subscription revenue. However, the company said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will weigh on growth in the coming year, and the stock tumbled 7.3% in premarket trading.

Buckle (BKE) – The fashion accessories retailer's stock rallied 5.6% in the premarket following an upbeat quarterly earnings report. The company earned $1.26 per share for the quarter, beating the 92-cent consensus estimate, with revenue also topping Street projections.