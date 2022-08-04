Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Eli Lilly, Cigna, Restaurant Brands and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Eli Lilly (LLY) – The drug maker's stock fell 3.6% in the premarket after it missed estimates with its quarterly results and cut its full-year forecast. Lilly's performance during the quarter was impacted by lower prices for insulin and falling sales of its Covid-19 treatment.

Cigna (CI) – The insurance company reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the second quarter and raised its full-year outlook. Cigna was helped by lower costs resulting from a slow rebound in non-urgent medical procedures. Cigna rose 2.6% in premarket trading.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Restaurant Brands (QSR) – The parent of Popeyes, Tim Hortons and Burger King beat top- and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter, with comparable restaurant sales also rising more than expected. Restaurant Brands added 1.8% in premarket action.

Alibaba (BABA) – Shares of the China-based e-commerce giant jumped 5.2% in premarket trading after better-than-expected quarterly results. That came despite flat revenue growth for the first time ever, due to Covid-19-related lockdowns in China.

Paramount Global (PARA) – Paramount fell 4% in the premarket despite better-than-expected quarterly results, which got a boost from the success of "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount did note that it spent more on its direct-to-consumer services during the quarter, with its flagship Paramount+ streaming service gaining 4.9 million subscribers.

Shake Shack (SHAK) – The restaurant chain's shares slid 5.7% in the premarket despite avoiding an expected loss with a breakeven quarter on an adjusted basis. Shake Shake's revenue missed Wall Street forecast, and the company said June sales were below its expectations after April and May sales came in as expected.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) – The parent of Priceline and other travel services reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, but revenue missed forecasts and the company said travel difficulties like flight cancellations cut into its July growth. Booking Holdings fell 3.1% in the premarket.

Clorox (CLX) – Clorox shares slid 5.9% in premarket trading as higher costs offset price hikes for the company's consumer products in its latest quarter. Revenue fell slightly below estimates, though earnings did match Wall Street forecasts.

Toyota Motor (TM) – The automaker's shares fell 3.5% in premarket action after it reported a 42% drop in profit from a year ago for its latest quarter. Toyota was impacted by supply chain issues and rising costs, which prevented it from producing as many cars as it had intended.