Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Capri, Tapestry, AppLovin, Disney and more

By Sarah Min,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

Capri, Tapestry — Capri soared more than 57%, while Tapestry slid 3.2% in premarket trading. The moves come after luxury company Tapestry, which is behind the brands Coach and Kate Spade, announced Thursday it would acquire Capri Holdings in a roughly $8.5 billion deal. Capri owns the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands. 

AppLovin — AppLovin shares popped 25.8% in early morning trading after the company posted strong second-quarter results and optimistic third-quarter revenue guidance. The game developer said it expects $780 million to $800 million in revenue for the third quarter, exceeding the $741 million expected by analysts. AppLovin reported earnings of 22 cents per share for the second quarter, while analysts expected 7 cents, according to Refinitiv.

Sonos — Sonos popped 5% after beating analysts' expectations in its latest quarterly results. The wireless speaker maker reported a loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $373 million for its fiscal third quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a 20 cent loss per share on revenue of $334 million. Sonos also raised its full-year EBITDA guidance.

Alibaba Group — The U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba rose 3.8% after the Chinese tech company beat analysts' expectations in its quarter ending June. It reported non-GAAP per-share diluted earnings of CNY17.37, more than the consensus estimate of CNY14.59, according to StreetAccount. It posted revenue of CNY234.16 billion, exceeding the CNY224.75 billion forecast. 

Wynn Resorts — Wynn Resorts gained 2.2% after exceeding expectations for its second quarter on the top and bottom lines. The casino operator posted adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $1.6 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had anticipated 59 cents on revenue of $1.54 billion.

Walt Disney — Shares of the media giant gained about 2% in premarket trading after the company said it would raise the price on its ad-free streaming tier in October and that it would crack down on password sharing. Disney reported a 7.4% decline in subscriber count last quarter, however. It also recorded $2.65 billion in one-time charges and impairments, dragging the company to a rare quarterly net loss.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Disney wants sports leagues as ESPN partners, but it's not clear sports leagues want ESPN

news 10 mins ago

TV giants clash over NBA, NHL games as local rights go up for grabs

Trade Desk — Shares of the advertising technology company moved up less than 1% after a second-quarter report that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. Trade Desk generated 28 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $464 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 26 cents per share on $455 million of revenue. The company also said it expected revenue of at least $485 million in the third quarter, above the $480 million projected by analysts.

Six Flags Entertainment — Shares slid 3% after Six Flags reported second-quarter earnings that missed estimates. The amusement park company reported earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $444.0 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had anticipated earnings per share of 78 cents on revenue of $459.0 million.

Illumina — Illumina dropped 4.6% after reporting weaker-than-expected guidance. The DNA sequencing company surpassed expectations for the second quarter but expects some weakness in the second half of the year because of a slow recovery in China and a more cautious consumer. Illumina forecasts full-year revenue to rise 1% year over year, lower than the 7.1% rise analysts polled by Refinitiv were anticipating. 

— CNBC's Yun Li, Jesse Pound and Pia Singh contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us