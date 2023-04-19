Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Rivian, Western Alliance, Peloton and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday.

Abbott Laboratories — The medical device company jumped 7.8% following its earnings report. Abbott reported $1.03 earnings per share on revenue of $9.75 billion for the first quarter. Both beat Wall Street expectations, with analysts polled by FactSet anticipating 99 cents in earnings per share on $9.67 billion in revenue. The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance of between $4.30 and $4.50, a range that encompasses the consensus estimate of $4.39.

Netflix — Shares of the streaming giant fell about 4% after the company posted a small revenue miss. Netflix posted a quarterly revenue of $8.16 billion, slightly below the $8.18 billion expectation per Refinitiv. Its earnings per share did beat estimates. Netflix also said it delayed the broad rollout of its password-sharing crackdown.

Western Alliance, Zions Bancorporation — Shares of Western Alliance jumped nearly 21% on Wednesday after the regional bank said its deposits have been rebounding in April after declining 11% in the first quarter. Wedbush upgraded the beaten-down stock to outperform after Western Alliance's quarterly report, despite the bank's net income declining by more than 50% from the previous quarter. Other regional bank stocks gained during Wednesday's trading session. Zion rose 4.3% ahead of its earnings report after the bell. Shares of Regions Financial and Comerica added 1.5% and 2.9%, respectively.

United Airlines — The airline's shares rose 6% Wednesday. Although the airline announced a net loss for the first quarter, CEO Scott Kirby said the company expects a profit in the second quarter. United posted a loss of 63 cents per share, which is 10 cents smaller than the 73-cent estimated loss from analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company reported $11.43 billion in revenue, slightly above the $11.42 billion estimated.

Intuitive Surgical — Intuitive Surgical shares surged 11.8% after the company's quarterly earnings and revenue came above Wall Street's expectations. The company posted adjusted per-share earnings of $1.23, topping against a consensus estimate of $1.20 per share, according to FactSet. Revenue came in at $1.70 billion, compared to estimates of $1.59 billion.

Tesla — The electric vehicle maker pulled back 1 % ahead of its scheduled quarterly earnings after Wednesday's closing bell. Tesla investors are closing watching profit margins after a report on Tuesday of yet another price cut to U.S. versions of the Model 3 and Model Y. So far this year, Tesla has slashed prices to both models six times. Analysts expect Tesla to report a 24.2% year-on-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $23.29 billion, but their average profit estimate has fallen by about 2.4% in the last three months, according to Refinitiv data.

Bowlero — Shares of the bowling alley and entertainment company gained nearly 5% after Jefferies initiated Bowlero with a buy and says it sees "strong growth and robust free-cash flow opportunity."

Rivian Automotive — The stock dropped nearly 3.5% following a downgrade sector perform from outperform by RBC Capital Markets. The Wall Street firm slashed Rivian's price target to $14 from $28 per share, and said it sees limited catalysts to accelerate profitability in the near term.

CDW — Shares of the IT company plunged 13.7% after it reported a weaker-than-expected preliminary quarterly earnings report and issued guidance for its full-year earnings to fall "modestly below" 2022 levels. CDW issued quarterly revenue guidance of $5.1 billion, which came out below the $5.58 billion consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by FactSet. The company said it was significantly impacted by more cautious buying amid economic uncertainty.

Peloton Interactive — Peloton's shares dropped 1.8% during Wednesday's trading session after KeyBanc initiated the company as sector weight, saying that there's too much uncertainty with the exercise company. The firm cited "macro turbulence, financial distress, and unproven/margin dilutive initiatives" as pressures on Peloton's subscription growth rate and brand uniqueness.

Travelers — Shares of the insurance company jumped 6.4% after beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average component reported adjusted earnings of $4.11 a share on $9.40 billion in net premiums.

ASML Holding — The chipmaker stock shed about 3% after the company reported that its net bookings for the first quarter were down 46% year-over-year on "mixed signals" from customers as they work through inventory. Shares fell despite ASML reporting an earnings beat for the quarter.

Citizens Financial Group — Shares were down 3.1% after the company posted first-quarter earnings that disappointed investors. Citizens Financial reported earnings per share of $1, falling short of analysts' expectations of $1.13, according to Refinitiv data. The company's revenue of $2.13 billion also came below analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial reported a 4.7% decline in deposits to $172.2 billion.

Intel — The semiconductor stock remained in the red on Wednesday, shedding 1.6% during midday trading, after it announced it would be discontinuing its bitcoin mining chip series, Blockscale, after just a year of production.

