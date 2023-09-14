Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Etsy, HP, Visa and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Visa — The credit card behemoth's stock was trading more than 2% lower after announcing plans to change its share structure. Visa's Class A shares are held by the public, its B shares are held by U.S. banks, while C shares are owned by foreign banks. The company wants shareholders to approve an exchange offer that would release transfer restrictions on portions of the Class B stock.

Semtech — The semiconductor stock rose 7% after beating earnings expectations for the second quarter. Semtech earned 11 cents per share after adjustments, exceeding the consensus estimate of 2 cents per share from analysts polled by FactSet. However, the company offered weak guidance for the third quarter.

Penn Entertainment — The sports betting company's shares rallied 6% Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated a short-term catalyst call to buy Penn, citing an inexpensive valuation ahead of the launch of ESPN BET, which debuts in November.

Netflix — The streaming giant's shares slipped roughly 2% in midday trading after Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann said the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike is bad for business. Speaking at a conference Wednesday, Neumann also cautioned that its ad-supported streaming option wouldn't help move revenue forward in the short term and said operating margins would grow slower moving forward.

Yum China — The restaurant conglomerate's shares gained nearly 6% during midday trading after it announced new financial targets and unveiled plans to expand to 20,000 locations by 2026 during an investor day.

AMC Entertainment — The meme stock darling added 3% after AMC said it had completed the equity offering it announced earlier this month. The movie theater chain said it sold 40 million shares at an average price of $8.14, raising about $325.5 million.

Etsy — The e-commerce retailer's stock rose nearly 3% after Wolfe Research upgraded Etsy to outperform from a peer perform rating, citing improving consumer spending and margins.

HP — The PC and printer stock slipped nearly 3% on news that Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway sold about 5.5 million shares of its stock, amounting to roughly $158 million, a regulatory filing showed.

Exxon Mobil, Chevron — Shares of the oil majors were trading higher Thursday as U.S. oil prices surpassed $90 per barrel for the first time since November 2022. Exxon shares gained 1.5%, while Chevron added nearly 1%.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed reporting.