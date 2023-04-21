Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CSX, Pool, Procter & Gamble and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

CSX – The transportation stock jumped 3.7% after the company's first-quarter results topped expectations. CSX reported earnings of 48 cents per share for the latest quarter, compared to a Refinitiv estimate of 43 cents per share. Revenue of $3.71 billion also beat Wall Street estimates.

Pool - Shares of the pool company popped more than 3% after Stephens upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. The Wall Street firm said it sees an "attractive entry point" for the stock, calling the company "a best-in-class, high quality compounder."

Procter & Gamble – The stock rallied nearly 4% after Procter & Gamble posted earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter that beat analysts' expectations. The consumer goods giant also raised its forecast for organic sales growth for fiscal 2023 to 6% from its earlier forecast of 4% to 5%.

HCA Healthcare — Shares were up 4.9% after HCA Healthcare reported an earnings and revenue beat for the first quarter. The healthcare services company posted earnings per share of $4.85 and $15.59 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected $4.14 earnings per share and revenue of $15.27 billion, according to FactSet. The company also raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year.

United Health Services — The stock rose 3.5% after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated an underweight rating. The firm set a price target of $143, implying 5% upside from Thursday's close price. Shares are flat in 2023 though the stock has declined 8.6% over the past 12 months.

W R Berkeley — The insurance holding company's shares tumbled 9% after its first-quarter earnings fell below analysts' expectations. W.R. Berkeley posted GAAP earnings of $1.06 per share, while FactSet analysts had anticipated $1.23 earnings per share. The company's loss ratio of 62.8% came above analysts' estimates of 60.3%. Shares are down 21.8% year to date.

Freeport-McMoRan — Shares of the mining company fell more than 5% Thursday. While its earnings and revenue for the first quarter topped analysts' expectations, the company saw its mining volumes and supply chains impacted by extreme weather events and protests in Peru.

Regions Financial — Shares declined 3% after the company's quarterly earnings missed analysts' estimates. Regionals Financial posted 62 cents earnings per share, while analysts had expected 64 cents per share, according to FactSet. Meanwhile, the bank's revenue of $1.96 billion came in line with estimates. The company reported that its quarter-end deposits fell 2.5% but remained stable in March.

Albemarle — Shares fell 6.5% after Chile, which holds the third-largest lithium deposits in the world, announced a new public-private national lithium strategy for production in the country. Albemarle is one of just two lithium operators currently in Chile.

SLB — The stock dropped 4.3% despite SLB posting an earnings and revenue beat for the first quarter. Revenue declined 2% quarter over quarter. The company also reported a $265 million drop in free cash flow, while analysts estimated positive free cash flow of $53.4 million, according to FactSet data.

