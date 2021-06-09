Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Clean Energy Fuels, Lordstown Motors, Campbell Soup Company and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Clean Energy Fuels — Shares of Clean Energy Fuels surged more than 31.5% amid heightened chatter on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum. The renewable natural gas company has a relatively small float at 66%, meaning the stock can be more easily manipulated, and about 8% of its float is sold short, according to data from FactSet.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Clover Health, ContextLogic, AMC Entertainment, Wendy's — Some of the most popular Reddit stocks over the past few weeks lost ground on Wednesday as social media traders appeared to shift their focus to other ideas. Shares of AMC dropped about 10.4%, while Clover fell 23.6%, ContextLogic sunk 8.9% and Wendy's slid nearly 12.7%. Wendy's was also downgraded to hold from buy by Stifel.

Lordstown Motors Corp — The electric vehicle company's shares fell double digits, then erased its losses to close 0.09% higher. Lordstown Motors said Tuesday in a filing with the SEC that it's having trouble funding vehicle production and there's "substantial doubt" about its ability to keep going. Then on Wednesday afternoon, the company said it is in talks with multiple parties to raise funds.

Campbell Soup Company — The food producer's stock fell 6.5% in midday trading after it reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share, missing analysts' estimates by 9 cents. The company cut its full year forecast and said it expects higher costs to hurt margins, even with price hikes planned for later this year.

Merck — Shares of the drugmaker gained more than 2% after the company said the U.S. government has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion for 1.7 million courses of its experimental Covid-19 treatment if it is authorized by U.S. regulators. Merck expects to have more than 10 million courses of the therapy available by the end of this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch — Shares of the clothing retailer added nearly 0.9% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Jefferies said Abercrombie & Fitch is experiencing brand elevation that is underestimated on Wall Street.

Fox Corp. — Shares of the media giant popped 2.8% after Wells Fargo upgraded its rating on the stock and said it could rally to $47 over the next 12 months. Wells said it is bullish on the company's exposure to sports betting: "Our detailed sports betting scenario analyses indicate potential share price accretion of 17% to 34% over the next couple of years."

— CNBC's Pippa Stevens, Tanaya Macheel, Yun Li, Maggie Fitzgerald, Tom Franck and Jesse Pound contributed reporting

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.

Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.

Sign up to start a free trial today