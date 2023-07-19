Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Goldman Sachs, AT&T and more

By Alex Harring,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Carvana — Shares soared 40.2% after the used-car retailer reached a deal that will reduce its total outstanding debt more than $1.2 billion. The agreement will eliminate over 85% of its 2025 and 2027 unsecured note maturities and lower its required cash interest expense $430 million a year for the next two years.

Goldman Sachs — The banking titan advanced 1% despite missing expectations of analysts polled by Refinitiv for earnings and revenue. Goldman said the profit miss was tied to write-downs in the commercial real estate business and the sale of lending unit GreenSky.

Joby Aviation — Shares sank more than 15.8% after JPMorgan downgraded the electric aircraft maker to underweight, calling its recent stock outperformance "largely overblown."

Omnicom — Shares tumbled 10.4% after the marketing and communications company missed revenue expectations, reporting $3.61 billion in the second quarter against a forecast of $3.67 billion from analysts polled by FactSet. The company beat expectations for earnings expectations by one cent at $1.81 per share.

Elevance Health — The stock rose 4.4% after Elevance Health beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines in its second-quarter results. The health insurance provider reported adjusted earnings of $9.04 per share, better than consensus estimates of $8.78 per share, according to FactSet. Revenue came in at $43.38 billion, compared with the $41.64 billion forecast. Additionally, Elevance said medical enrollment rose by 938,000 members on a year-over-year basis. It also raised its full-year guidance, which also beat expectations.

Northern Trust — Northern Trust jumped 13.4% after reporting earnings. The regional bank posted earnings of $1.56 per share, a 16% drop from the same quarter in the prior year. It reported total revenue of about $1.8 billion, down 1% from the year-ago period.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Netflix earnings showcase strength as the rest of the media industry struggles

news 1 hour ago

IBM reports earnings beat, but misses on revenue

Interactive Brokers — Shares slid 5% after the electronic broker missed earnings estimates. The firm posted adjusted earnings per share at $1.32 for the second quarter, under the consensus estimate of $1.40 per share from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation and logistics stock rose 3.8% despite a disappointing quarterly report. J.B. Hunt posted $1.81 in earnings per share on $3.13 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated $1.92 in earnings per share and $3.31 billion in revenue.

Western Alliance Bancorporation — Shares of the regional bank rose 7.8%, erasing premarket losses following the bank's mixed second-quarter earnings announcement Tuesday after the bell. The company announced earnings of $1.96 per share and $669 million in revenue. Analysts had estimated earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $652 million, according to Refinitiv. The bank also reported a rise in deposits during the quarter.

AT&T — The telecommunications stock climbed 8.5%. Shares have been under pressure in recent days following a Wall Street Journal investigation that found miles of lead cables in the U.S. AT&T said Tuesday that it has no plans to remove cables from Lake Tahoe. Argus downgraded the stock to buy from hold, citing concerns around the cables.

Qualcomm — Shares rose 2.8% after JPMorgan added the stock to its focus list and said it's one of the firm's best growth ideas.

Cisco — Shares of the enterprise technology company rose 1.3% after JPMorgan upgraded Cisco to overweight from neutral. The investment firm said a slowdown in demand for Cisco's products is likely close to bottoming out.

Charles Schwab — The financial stock added 0.1% after JPMorgan added the stock to its focus list following its earnings report, citing improving fundamentals.

Amazon — The e-commerce giant traded 1.9% higher after Bank of America reiterated the stock as a buy, saying it's optimistic on earnings.

ServiceNow — The software stock jumped 1% to hit a 52-week high after Bank of America reiterated the firm as a top pick. The Wall Street firm said its channel checks suggested healthy deal activity in the second quarter amid easing macro pressure.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Hakyung Kim, Sarah Min, Jesse Pound, Michelle Fox and Yun Li contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us