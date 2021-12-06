Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Airlines, Kohl's, Lucid Group and More

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC

Chris Helgren | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Airlines — Airline stocks rose on Monday as stocks linked to the recovering economy boosted the major averages. American Airlines rose 7.9%, United Airlines added 8.3%, and Delta Air Lines popped 6%. Alaska Air Group rallied 4.2%.

Cruise line and casino stocks — Norwegian Cruise Line rose 9.5% and Carnival rallied 8.1% as reopening plays charged higher. Las Vegas Sands gained 7.2%. MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts rose 5.1% and 6%, respectively.

Kohl's — Shares of the retailer rallied 5.4% following news that activist investor Engine Capital is recommending that Kohl's consider either a sale of the company or a separation of its e-commerce business. 

Joe Biden 26 mins ago

India and Russia Broaden Defense Ties Despite Potential Risk of U.S. Sanctions

real estate 2 hours ago

Evergrande Set for Restructuring, With No Word on First Formal Default

GCP Applied Technologies — Shares of GCP Applied Technologies soared 17.1% after the maker of specialty construction chemicals agreed to be acquired by French construction company Saint-Gobain for $32 per share in cash, or about $32 billion. 

Lucid Group —Shares of the electric vehicle start-up dropped 5.1% after news that the company received a subpoena on Friday from the Securities and Exchange Commission "requesting the production of certain documents related to an investigation." Lucid is the latest EV start-up to go public via a SPAC deal to be investigated by the SEC.

Wells Fargo — Shares of Wells Fargo rallied 2.3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. Morgan Stanley said Wells is the most asset-sensitive stock in its coverage and higher fed funds futures warrant an upgrade. The firm named Wells a top 2022 pick.

Spirit Airlines — Shares of the discount airline rallied 6.1% after Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit to outperform from in line. Evercore said in its upgrade that it sees "see strategic optionality as company execution and demand improve."

MicroStrategy – Shares of the business analytics software company dropped 5.5% on the heels of bitcoin's sell-off over the weekend. MicroStrategy holds billions of dollars' worth of bitcoin on its balance sheet, so the company's stock is sensitive to fluctuations in the world's largest cryptocurrency's price.

Alibaba — The Chinese internet giant's shares jumped 10.4% after the company announced a reorganization of its international and domestic e-commerce businesses. Alibaba also said it will replace its CFO.

Boston Beer — Shares of the beverage maker rose 6.9% after Cowen upgraded Boston Beer to market perform from underperform. Cowen said in its upgrade of the beer company that the valuation re-rating is likely complete.

— with reporting from CNBC's Yun Li, Pippa Stevens and Hannah Miao.

