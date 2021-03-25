Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Rite Aid, Coherent, RH, Nike & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Rite Aid (RAD) – Rite Aid expects to report a loss for its just-concluded fiscal year, compared to analysts' forecasts of a $125 million profit. The drugstore chain was hit by a 37% drop in sales of cold, cough and flu-related products, as people suffered from these maladies far less due to pandemic-related lockdowns. Rite Aid shares plunged 18.6% in premarket action.

Walgreens (WBA) – The drugstore operator's stock fell 2% in the premarket, possibly in sympathy with Rite Aid. Deutsche Bank also labeled the stock a "catalyst call buy idea," noting short-term issues but saying the Covid vaccine could provide a positive opportunity for Walgreens in both the near and longer-term.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) – The parent of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share, well above the consensus estimate of 69 cents a share. Revenue beat estimates as well, and although same-restaurant sales tumbled 26.7% from a year ago, that was a smaller drop than the 31.2% anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. Darden shares rose 4.2% in premarket trading.

Coherent (COHR) – Coherent accepted a takeover proposal by optical components maker II-VI (IIVI), ending a long bidding battle between II-VI and optical fiber company Lumentum (LITE). Coherent – a provider of lasers and related technology – approved the bid of $220 per share in cash and 0.91 II-VI shares for each Coherent share, and will pay Lumentum a breakup fee of $217.6 million. II-VI tumbled 8% while Lumentum jumped 7.2% in the premarket.

RH (RH) – RH reported quarterly earnings of $5.07 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 a share. The Restoration Hardware parent also saw revenue beat analysts' forecasts. RH reported strong demand for its high-end furniture and other luxury products, and expects current-quarter revenue to grow by at least 50%. RH shares surged 8.4% in premarket action.

KB Home (KBH) – KB Home beat estimates by 10 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.02 per share. The home builder's revenue missed analysts' projections despite a 23% rise in net orders and a 4% increase in deliveries. KB Home shares dropped 1.9% in premarket trading.

AstraZeneca (AZN) – The drugmaker said an updated analysis of its Covid-19 vaccine's U.S. trial showed 76% efficacy, compared to 79% in a report earlier this week. The earlier report had not included more recent infections and came under some scrutiny from an independent data monitoring board.

Nike (NKE) – Nike is the target of criticism on Chinese social media for a statement in which the athletic footwear and apparel maker said it was "concerned" about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang. Nike also said it does not source products from the region. The shares fell 4.5% in premarket trading.

H.B. Fuller (FUL) – H.B. Fuller reported quarterly profit of 66 cents per share, 19 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts. The maker of adhesives, sealants and other industrial products saw particular strength in health and hygiene-related products, although it saw weakness in construction adhesives. Fuller shares surged 6.2% in premarket action.

Royal Philips (PHG) – The health technology company struck a deal to sell its Domestic Appliances unit to investment firm Hillhouse Capital for about $4.4 billion. The transaction includes the right for Hillhouse to use the Philips brand name for 15 years, with the possibility of renewal. Philips shares added 1.6% in the premarket.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – The chip maker's stock rose 1% in premarket trading after Northland Capital Markets upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "market perform." Northland called Intel's (INTC) move to re-enter the foundry business as a "strategic faux pas" and said AMD stood to benefit as a result.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) – The media company's stock remains on watch after a more than 30% tumble over the past two sessions. That followed the company's announcement that it would raise $3 billion through stock sales. It fell another 1.1% in the premarket.