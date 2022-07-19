Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: IBM, NCR, Cinemark and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

IBM (IBM) – IBM slid 5.9% in premarket action despite beating top and bottom line estimates for the second quarter. IBM warned of a $3.5 billion impact to earnings because of the strong U.S. dollar.

NCR (NCR) – NCR surged 11.5% in the premarket after The Wall Street Journal reported that private-equity firm Veritas Capital was in exclusive talks to buy the financial technology provider.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Cinemark (CNK) – The movie theater operator's stock gained 4.6% in premarket action after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to "overweight" from "equal-weight." Morgan Stanley said the return of consumers to theaters represents a trend not reflected in the stock's price.

Halliburton (HAL) – The oilfield services company's stock rose 1.8% in the premarket after beating top and bottom line estimates for the second quarter. Profit was up nearly 41% from a year earlier as the jump in oil prices spurred a significant increase in drilling demand.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – The health-care company reported quarterly profit of $2.59 per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts as well. J&J cut its full-year guidance, however, due to the strength of the U.S. dollar rather than operational issues.

Hasbro (HAS) – The toy maker topped estimates by 21 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share. Revenue was very slightly below forecasts. Hasbro said it continues to take steps to cut costs, and to ensure that it has sufficient holiday season inventories.

Boeing (BA) – Boeing is near a deal to sell a small number of 787 Dreamliners to aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. Boeing added 1.3% in premarket action.

Truist Financial (TFC) – The banking company's stock gained 1.9% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Truist said its results reflected strong loan growth and an expansion of its net interest margins.

Sunrun (RUN), Sunnova Energy (NOVA) – Piper Sandler downgraded both solar company stocks to "neutral" from "overweight," noting both the failure of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" program to pass Congress as well as cash flow prospects in a potentially recessionary environment. Sunrun fell 3.3% in premarket trading, while Sunnova lost 2.8%.