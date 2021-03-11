Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Ulta Beauty, Funko, Poshmark & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Ulta Beauty – The beauty retailer's stock dipped about 7% on the news that CEO Mary Dillon will be stepping down in June, with company president Dave Kimbell taking her place. Ulta beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and revenue, but net sales decreased 4.6% from the fourth quarter of 2019 partly due to pandemic lockdowns and a decrease in cosmetics sales. Ulta logged earnings per share of $3.41 on revenue of $2.20 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $2.35 on revenue of $2.08 billion.

DocuSign – DocuSign shares slid more than 4% despite the company reporting fourth-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. The company reported earnings per share of 37 cents on revenue of $430.9 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 22 cents on revenue of $407.6 million.

Poshmark – The e-commerce company's shares fell about 13% after Poshmark revealed a weaker-than-expected sales guidance for the current quarter in the company's first quarterly results since going public. CNBC does not compare earnings per share results with estimates for a company's first report after going public. Poshmark posted revenue of $69.3 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a revenue of $68 million.

Funko – Shares of the toy company climbed 9% after the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Funko experienced a boost in sales thanks to key products lines like "The Mandalorian", "Harry Potter" and "Marvel Comics" the company said. The toy company logged earnings per share of 29 cents on revenue of $226.5 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 14 cents on revenue of $195.7 million.