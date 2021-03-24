Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Rite Aid, RH & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

KB Home – Shares of the homebuilding company slid 3% after the company reported mixed fiscal first-quarter results. KB home reported earnings per share of $1.02 on revenue of $1.14 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 92 cents on revenue of $1.21 billion.

RH – The furniture retailer's stock popped 8% after the company posted fourth-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. RH posted earnings per share of $5.07 on revenue of $813 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of $4.76 on revenue of $798 million.

Rite Aid – Rite Aid shares plunged 16% on the news that the company cut its fiscal 2021 EBITDA. The company expects full-year EBITDA to range between $425 million and $435 million. That's down from a previous guidance of $490 million to $520 million. Rite Aid added that a weak flu season hurt its same-store sales for the previous quarter.