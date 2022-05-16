Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: United Airlines, Take-Two Interactive & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

United Airlines — Shares of the airline company added more than 3% in extended trading after the company issued an update on its second-quarter outlook. "[T]he demand environment has continued to improve, resulting in a higher unit revenue outlook for the second quarter 2022," United said in a securities filing.

Take-Two Interactive — Shares of the video game company advanced more than 2% despite missing bookings expectations during the fourth quarter. Take-Two reported net bookings of $846 million, compared to the $882 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Tencent Music Entertainment — Tencent shares gained about 1% following the company's first-quarter earnings. Tencent posted revenue of $1.05 billion, while analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting $1.03 billion.