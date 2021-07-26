Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Tesla, F5 Networks, Coinbase and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Toby Scott | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Tesla — Shares of Tesla edged more than 2% higher in extended trading after the electric vehicle maker's second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations on both top and bottom lines. Tesla reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share on revenues of $11.96 billion. Analysts estimated earnings of 98 cents per share on revenues of $11.3 billion, according to Refinitiv. Tesla reported more than $1 billion in quarterly net income and noted a $23 million impairment related to bitcoin.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

F5 Networks — F5 Networks shares jumped more than 5% after hours following a third-quarter earnings beat. The technology company reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share, compared with analysts' $2.46 per share estimate, according to Refinitiv. F5 Networks also posted revenue of $652 million versus Wall Street's $638 million projection.

Money Report

Facebook 38 seconds ago

Facebook Creates Exec Team to Work on Mark Zuckerberg's Vision for a Digital Universe

Congress 22 mins ago

Former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi Seriously Injured in Bike Accident, Was Flown to Hospital

Ameriprise Financial — Shares of Ameriprise Financial fell about 1% in extended trading even after the company's second-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations. Ameriprise Financial reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share on revenues of $3.42 billion, versus analysts' estimates of $5.21 earnings per share on revenues of $3.38 billion, according to StreetAccount.

Coinbase — Coinbase shares retreated more than 1% in extended trading after closing 9% higher in the regular session. The cryptocurrency exchange saw its stock jump as bitcoin rallied above the $40,000 level, but the token's price has since fallen from its highs. Amazon denied an earlier report that it would start accepting bitcoin for payments this year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

marketsfinanceearningsU.S. MarketsWall Street
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us