Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Robinhood, TripAdvisor, PayPal & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Roblox — Roblox shares surged 30% following the online gaming platform's quarterly results. The company reported revenue of $637.8 million during the period, ahead of the $636.5 million Wall Street was expecting, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

TripAdvisor — Shares of the travel-booking company dipped more than 9% in extended trading after TripAdvisor missed top- and bottom-line estimates during the third quarter. The company earned 16 cents per share excluding items on $303 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 24 cents per share on $304 million in revenue.

Robinhood Markets — Robinhood shares dipped more than 2% after the company announced a data security incident. Robinhood said the breach occurred late in the evening on Nov. 3, and that the third party "obtained access to a limited amount of personal information for a portion of [Robinhood's] customers."

PayPal — The payment company's stock added 4% following PayPal's third-quarter results. The company earned $1.11 per share on an adjusted basis, which topped the $1.07 analysts surveyed by Refinitv were expecting. Revenue, however, missed expectations. The company reported sales of $6.18 billion, short of the expected $6.23 billion.

Zynga — Shares of the gaming company jumped more than 4% following Zynga's earnings. The company posted revenue of $668 million during the third quarter, ahead of the $666 million analysts were expecting, according to figures compiled by Refinitiv.

SmileDirectClub — The online dentistry company's stock fell more than 23% following SmileDirect's quarterly results. The company reported revenue of $138 million, short of the expected $182.5 million, according to estimates from StreetAccount.

Disclosure: NBC Nightly News investigated SmileDirectClub's customer complaints in 2020. The company accused NBCUniversal of publishing false information about the company and is seeking $2.85 billion for defamation.