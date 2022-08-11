Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Rivian, Toast, Poshmark and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Rivian Automotive — The electric vehicle maker rose 3.1% in after-hours trading after beating revenue estimates and posting a smaller-than-expected loss in the latest quarter. Rivian reaffirmed its delivery estimates for the year but said it expects a larger loss than anticipated as it grapples with supply chain constraints.

Toast — Toast soared more than 10% in extended trading after sharing positive guidance for the current quarter and full year. Revenue for the latest quarter came in at $675 million, topping the $651 million expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Poshmark — Poshmark slid 5.7% post-market after reporting a wider-than-expected loss in its most recent quarter. Poshmark topped revenue estimates but gave a weak revenue outlook for the current quarter.

Illumina — Illumina slumped nearly 23% post-market after the company missed top- and bottom-line estimates in the most recent quarter and issued disappointing guidance for the full year as it faces a troublesome macro environment.

Olo — Olo tumbled more than 21% in extended trading after the restaurant software company provided weak guidance for the current quarter and the full year. The company slightly beat earnings estimates but fell short of revenue expectations.

