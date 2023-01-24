Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.

Capital One — The financial stock dipped more than 1% in extended trading after the company posted an earnings miss. Capital One reported net income per diluted common share of $3.03 in the latest quarter, compared to $3.87 expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Total net revenue of $9.04 billion is slightly below the $9.07 billion estimate.

Texas Instruments — The chip stock rose under 1% in extended trading after the company reported quarterly results that came in above expectations. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $2.13 per share, beating expectations of $1.98 per share, according to FactSet. Revenue also came in above analysts' estimates.

Canadian National Railway — Canadian National Railway saw its shares dip more than 4% in extended trading, even as its quarterly results beat expectations. The company reported an EPS of 2.10 in Canadian dollars, compared to FactSet's estimate of C$2.08. Revenue of C$4.54 billion was also higher than the C$4.49 billion forecasted by analysts.