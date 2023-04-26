Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Meta, Roku, Ebay and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent popped 9% after announcing better-than-expected top-line results. Meta posted $28.65 billion in revenue, topping analysts' $27.66 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv data. Meanwhile, the company's metaverse venture Reality Lab recorded almost $4 billion in operating losses.

Roku — The TV streaming platform rose 2% after mixed first-quarter earnings. Roku lost $1.38 per share, while analysts had expected per-share losses of $1.37. Revenue topped estimates, coming in at $741 million versus analysts' estimate of $708.5 million. Roku also raised its outlook for its current-quarter revenue to $770 million, coming in higher than Wall Street's estimate of $768 million.

Ebay — The e-commerce platform jumped 5.1% after first-quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates. Ebay earned an adjusted $1.11 per share, better than $1.07 estimate, and revenue of $2.51 billion, against a $2.48 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv data. Ebay said it sees second-quarter per share earnings between 96 cents to $1.01, while analysts had estimated 99 cents per share. Ebay's estimated current-quarter revenue of $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion topped analysts' consensus projection of $2.43 billion.

Align Technologies — The orthodontics stock lost 5% Wednesday in after hours trading. The company's first-quarter earnings and revenue came above analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Align shares have already climbed 68% year to date going into the report.

ServiceNow — The digital workflow company rose 1.2% after first quarter earnings came in above Wall Street's expectations. EPS of $2.37 topped analysts' estimates by 33 cents, according to Refinitiv. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue, against an estimate of $2.08 billion, and second-quarter and full year subscription revenue guidance was higher-than-expected.

First Republic Bank — Shares fell 1.6% Wednesday postmarket, after sliding almost 30% during regular trading. The selloff in the troubled regional lender has gained steam since Monday, when it reported significant deposit flight in the latest quarter.



KLA — The semiconductor equipment manufacturer dropped 2.4%. While the company's quarterly earnings and revenue came in above analysts' estimates, fiscal fourth fiscal quarter earnings and revenue guidance missed expectations, according to FactSet data.

Pioneer Natural Resources — The oil and gas company fell 2.2% after first-quarter earnings topped estimates while revenue missed. Pioneer posted per share earnings of $5.21 versus analysts' $4.86 estimate, while revenue of $4.54 billion compared with an estimate of $4.89 billion, according to FactSet data. Total cash flow and cash flow per share was a little light of estimates. Pioneer also announced plans for a new CEO to lead the company by the end of 2023.