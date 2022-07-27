Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Meta Platforms, Ford, Qualcomm, Teladoc and More

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Benoit Tessier | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Meta Platforms — Shares of the social media company dipped 3% in extended trading after missing second-quarter estimates on the top and bottom lines. Meta Platforms posted its second back-to-back decline in year-over-year sales and shared disappointing guidance amid a weakening ad environment.

Ford Motor — The automaker's stock jumped 6.3% after hours following a beat on earnings and revenue in the recent quarter, helped in part by an adjusted operating income that more than tripled over the previous year. Ford posted adjusted earnings of 68 cents a share on $37.91 billion in revenue.

Teladoc Health — Teladoc shares plummeted 21% despite a revenue beat after the company posted a $3 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm shares slipped 2.6% in extended trading after the chip manufacturer shared a disappointing forecast for the current quarter. Third-quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates, growing 53% and 37% year-over-year, respectively.

Etsy — Etsy shares surged 10% after the e-commerce company posted earnings of 51 cents per share on revenues of $585 million in the recent quarter. Analysts expected earnings of 31 cents a share on $556 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Best Buy — Shares of the consumer electronics retailer slipped 2% after it trimmed its guidance for the fiscal year. Best Buy cited weakening demand in an inflationary environment as the reason for the adjustment.

Money Report

business 14 mins ago

Facebook Lawsuit Delivers on FTC Chair Lina Khan's Progressive Agenda

business 26 mins ago

Jim Cramer Advises Investors to Take a Case-By-Case Approach to Stocks

Spirit Airlines — Spirit's stock added 2.4% after hours on news that it would halt its agreement to merge with fellow discount carrier Frontier. Shares of Frontier added 0.7% while shares of JetBlue, which offered up a rival bid, slipped.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us