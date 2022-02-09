Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Disney, Uber, Mattel and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Walt Disney — Shares of Disney popped more than 6% after the company reported an earnings beat for its most recent quarter. Disney said it doubled its revenue in its parks, experiences and consumer products division, as more guests attended theme parks, stayed in branded hotels and booked cruises. It also reported total subscriptions for its streaming service that beat estimates.

Uber — Uber jumped 5% after the company beat analyst estimates on quarterly revenue and said business is starting to bounce back from omicron-induced challenges. Revenue in the company's mobility division was up 67% from the same time a year ago, and delivery revenue was up 34%, the company reported.

Mattel — The toy and game maker's shares climbed more than 10% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 53 cents per share, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of just 30 cents per share. Revenue of $1.79 billion also topped analysts' estimates of $1.66 billion.

Twilio — The software maker's shares soared about 20% after the company reported a revenue beat and bold quarterly guidance. Its fourth-quarter revenue was almost 10% higher than analysts expected. The company also said it saw gains from its acquisitions of Segment and Zipwhip.

MGM Resorts International — The hotel and casino operator saw its shares rise 3% after it reported a beat on the top and bottom lines. The company said its Las Vegas Strip resorts saw an occupancy rate of 86% during the quarter, compared with a 38% occupancy rate during the same period a year earlier.

