Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, RH, Oracle and more

By Hakyung Kim,CNBC

External view of the stand where Adobe Digital Imaging Evangelist Director, Photoshop & Lightroom Julieanne Kost conduct a Lightroom workshop at Xposure on February 29, 2024, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Horacio Villalobos | Corbis News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading:

Adobe — Shares plunged more than 10% after the software company issued soft guidance. Adobe issued a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast in a range between $5.50 billion and $5.55 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG had estimated $5.61 billion in revenue. Guidance for adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.63 to $4.68 per share, while analysts had expected $4.67 in earnings per share. Meanwhile, third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue beat estimates. 

Oracle — The cloud software company advanced nearly 6% after raising its revenue guidance. The company announced during its analyst day on Thursday that it estimates 2026 revenue of at least $66 billion, higher than prior guidance for $65 billion and analysts' forecast for $64.8 billion, per FactSet. 

Neurocrine Biosciences — The neuroscience-focused biopharma company lost more than 2%. Neurocrine Biosciences reported that its investigational drug luvadaxistat, a schizophrenia treatment, failed to reach primary endpoints in a phase two study. 

RH — The home furnishings company surged nearly 19% after posting a top- and bottom-line beat for the fiscal second quarter. RH reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share on $830 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had called for $1.56 in earnings per share and revenue of $825 million. 

Aptiv PLC — Shares of the auto parts company added 1.7%. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed CEO Kevin Clark purchased nearly 30,000 shares earlier this week. 

CNBC's Nick Wells contributed reporting.

